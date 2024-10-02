Mark Zuckerberg says he wants to be remembered as a cool person who did ‘awesome things’

Mark Zuckerberg talked about the legacy that he wants to leave behind a hundred years from now. Talking about his company Meta, the tech boss said, “I would guess that if you look back, you know, 20, 30 years from now, we're still going to be a technology company. Right, we're not like — we're not an app company. So we're focused on primarily building the underlying technology platform and I think that that's going to be true, for probably — and like, certainly as long as I'm doing this.” Mark Zuckerberg aspires for Meta to be remembered for taking significant risks and pushing industry boundaries, despite not every initiative succeeding.(Reuters)

Mark Zuckerberg on what he wants Meta to be like in the future

Mark Zuckerberg said he just wants Meta to be a company that “builds awesome things. And I would like people to look back on us and say, 'Oh, they took a bunch of really big swings. And maybe not everything that they did worked. But a bunch of the stuff that they did really kind of pushed the industry and pushed the world in different directions and that was cool.”

The 40-year-old billionaire started Facebook in 2004 and the company has grown over the years as it acquired competitors like Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014.

Mark Zuckerberg wants Meta to move away from being a tech company?

In 2021, Mark Zuckerberg renamed the company Meta and the company has sought to dominate in the field of wearable tech with the company's Quest mixed-reality headsets.

He said, “I think it's that we're a technology company that is focused on human connection, not a specific type of app. We never thought about ourselves as a website or a social network or anything like that."

He added, "For me, building this kind of glasses to enable the future of people being able to feel present with another person no matter where they actually physically are, is the natural continuation of the kind of apps that we build today.”