‘Main Hoon Na’, Rahul Bhatia says as he returns to IndiGo after CEO resignation

Rahul Bhatia has returned to lead the day-to-day operations of an airline that he co-founded nearly two decades ago, amid a turbulence that “should never have taken place”. Rahul Bhatia, co-founder and managing director of Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo). (HT)

“I step into my expanded role of managing the affairs of IndiGo with a deep sense of responsibility—not only to the company's customers and its shareholders, but to every employee who powers this airline,” Bhatia wrote in an internal note to IndiGo employees after he took over as interim CEO of Interglobe Aviation Ltd. following the resignation of Pieter Elbers — effective immediately.

“What happened last December should never have taken place... Our customers didn't deserve it and nor did all of you, especially the frontline employees who bore most of the brunt for no fault of theirs…,” he went on to say.

“I wish to place on record my indebtedness to all my colleagues who carried the company's cross with grace and dignity, and ploughed through sleepless nights to restore IndiGo's operational integrity. You are indeed the living spirit of IndiGo!”

Hindustan Times has seen a copy of this internal note.