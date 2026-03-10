‘Main Hoon Na’, Rahul Bhatia says as he returns to IndiGo after CEO resignation
Rahul Bhatia, co-founder who is taking charge of IndiGo after CEO Pieter Elbers' resignation, promises to fix the mess India's largest airline finds itself in.
Rahul Bhatia has returned to lead the day-to-day operations of an airline that he co-founded nearly two decades ago, amid a turbulence that “should never have taken place”.
“I step into my expanded role of managing the affairs of IndiGo with a deep sense of responsibility—not only to the company's customers and its shareholders, but to every employee who powers this airline,” Bhatia wrote in an internal note to IndiGo employees after he took over as interim CEO of Interglobe Aviation Ltd. following the resignation of Pieter Elbers — effective immediately.
“What happened last December should never have taken place... Our customers didn't deserve it and nor did all of you, especially the frontline employees who bore most of the brunt for no fault of theirs…,” he went on to say.
“I wish to place on record my indebtedness to all my colleagues who carried the company's cross with grace and dignity, and ploughed through sleepless nights to restore IndiGo's operational integrity. You are indeed the living spirit of IndiGo!”
Hindustan Times has seen a copy of this internal note.
IndiGo CEO resignation
Elbers, who took the helm of IndiGo in September 2022, has resigned as CEO of the company with immediate effect. Under him, India's largest airline became a $10-billion enterprise, expanded its fleet to over 440 aircraft, and placed a historic order for 500 Airbus A320-family planes.
Until, it all came crashing down.
Despite his successes, Elbers’ tenure was marred by an operational meltdown in December 2025. The flight crisis was triggered by IndiGo's struggle to implement new rules designed to prevent pilot fatigue.
Between December 3 and 5, IndiGo cancelled over 2,500 flights and delayed nearly 1,900 more, affecting over 300,000 passengers.
The DGCA imposed a record fine of ₹22.20 crore and issued show-cause notices directly to Elbers. While he initially survived calls for his resignation, the crisis significantly dented the airline's reputation for punctuality.
Bhatia promised to fix the mess.
Rahul Bhatia returns to IndiGo
In the internal letter, Bhatia sought the support of IndiGo employees “to ensure that we regain our right of choice with our customers and earn the distinction of being the pride of India”.
“Let us stay focused and accountable, remain fiercely united and committed to the cause, and continue to do what we do best—offer affordable fares, and a courteous and hassle-free travel experience to our customers.
“I look forward to working with all of you, and I take this occasion to extend very best wishes to you and your respective families,” he said, with “Main Hoon Na” in his sign-off.
On Tuesday, IndiGo shares rose 3.46% to ₹4,382.45 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.82% higher at 78,205.98 points.
