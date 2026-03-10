IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigns, Rahul Bhatia returns after flight crisis

“It has been both an honour and privilege to serve as IndiGo CEO these past years, since September 2022, and being a part of the great IndiGo family, it's beautiful growth story and the steps we have made together in this.”

“As per our conversation, due to personal reasons, I herewith submit my resignation from the position of CEO of IndiGo with effect from today. I would request that notice period may be waived off,” Elbers wrote in his resignation letter to Bhatia, who is also the co-founder of the airline.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has resigned, the country's largest airline operated by Interglobe Aviation Ltd. said on Tuesday, in the aftermath of the carrier's worst-ever flight crisis in December. Managing Director Rahul Bhatia has assumed management of the airline on an interim basis.

In a little over three years since Elbers taking the helm in September 2022, IndiGo crossed the $10 billion revenue mark, expanded its fleet to over 440 aircraft, and placed a historic order for 500 Airbus A320-family planes.

But despite his successes, Elbers’ tenure was marred by a massive operational meltdown in December 2025. The flight crisis was triggered by IndiGo's struggle to implement new rules designed to prevent pilot fatigue.

Between December 3 and 5, IndiGo cancelled over 2,500 flights and delayed nearly 1,900 more, affecting over 300,000 passengers.

The DGCA imposed a record fine of ₹22.20 crore and issued show-cause notices directly to Elbers. While he initially survived calls for his resignation, the crisis significantly dented the airline's reputation for punctuality.

Rahul Bhatia returns Elbers's resignation marks a comeback of sorts for co-founder Bhatia, especially in the absence of his other co-founder Rakesh Gangwal who resigned from the board of directors in February 2022.

“Having founded and nurtured IndiGo for 22 years, I feel a deep sense of personal commitment and responsibility towards our nation, and towards the airline’s customers, employees, shareholders and all other stakeholders,” Bhatia said in a press statement.

“While placing culture, service excellence and stakeholder trust at the forefront of its operations, IndiGo will continue to sharpen its strategic focus on serving India and her people with an airline that is professionally managed, operationally reliable and globally respected.”

On Tuesday, IndiGo shares rose 3.46% to ₹4,382.45 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.82% higher at 78,205.98 points.