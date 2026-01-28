Maruti Suzuki Q3 Results: Revenue up ~30%, profit shows labour-code impact

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has clocked its highest quarterly revenue in October-December 2025 on car sales fuelled by the festive season and GST 2.0. The Maruti Suzuki brand logo is seen on a vehicle during the 4th International Autoshow 2025 at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on November 14, 2025. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP) (AFP)

Standalone net profit of India's largest carmaker rose 3.7% over the year-ago period to ₹3,794 crore, on revenue that surged 28.7% year-on-year to ₹49,892 crore, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday (28 January 2026).

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the top line at ₹50,474 crore and the bottomline at ₹4,416 crore.

Maruti Suzuki Q3 Results FY26 (Standalone, YoY) Revenue up 28.7% at ₹ 49,892 crore (Estimate: ₹ 50,474 crore)

49,892 crore (Estimate: 50,474 crore) EBITDA up 10% at ₹ 5,572 crore (Estimate: ₹ 5,843 crore)

5,572 crore (Estimate: 5,843 crore) EBITDA margin down 190 bps at 11.2% (Estimate: 11.6%)

Net profit up 3.7% at ₹ 3,794 crore (Estimate: ₹ 4,416 crore) One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The company has reported a one-time exceptional cost of ₹594 crore due to implementation of India's new labour codes.

This is a developing story. More to come.