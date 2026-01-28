Maruti Suzuki Q3 Results: Revenue up ~30%, profit shows labour-code impact

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has clocked its highest quarterly revenue in October-December 2025 on car sales fuelled by the festive season and GST 2.0.
Standalone net profit of India's largest carmaker rose 3.7% over the year-ago period to ₹3,794 crore, on revenue that surged 28.7% year-on-year to ₹49,892 crore, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday (28 January 2026).
Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the top line at ₹50,474 crore and the bottomline at ₹4,416 crore.
Maruti Suzuki Q3 Results FY26 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 28.7% at ₹49,892 crore (Estimate: ₹50,474 crore)
EBITDA up 10% at ₹5,572 crore (Estimate: ₹5,843 crore)
EBITDA margin down 190 bps at 11.2% (Estimate: 11.6%)
Net profit up 3.7% at ₹3,794 crore (Estimate: ₹4,416 crore)
One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
The company has reported a one-time exceptional cost of ₹594 crore due to implementation of India's new labour codes.
Tushar is an assistant editor with HT Digital, tasked with building the HT Business vertical on the Hindustan Times website. He writes on all things business, with outsized focus on India's auto sector and AI-driven technology. When not in the newsroom, he can be found on a motorcycle.Read More