    Maruti Suzuki Q3 Results: Revenue up ~30%, profit shows labour-code impact

    Maruti Suzuki Q3 Results FY26: Net profit of India's largest car maker rose 3.7% YoY to 3,794 crore, on revenue that surged 28.7% YoY to 49,892 crore.

    Updated on: Jan 28, 2026 2:31 PM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has clocked its highest quarterly revenue in October-December 2025 on car sales fuelled by the festive season and GST 2.0.

    The Maruti Suzuki brand logo is seen on a vehicle during the 4th International Autoshow 2025 at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on November 14, 2025. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP) (AFP)
    The Maruti Suzuki brand logo is seen on a vehicle during the 4th International Autoshow 2025 at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on November 14, 2025. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP) (AFP)

    Standalone net profit of India's largest carmaker rose 3.7% over the year-ago period to 3,794 crore, on revenue that surged 28.7% year-on-year to 49,892 crore, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday (28 January 2026).

    Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the top line at 50,474 crore and the bottomline at 4,416 crore.

    Maruti Suzuki Q3 Results FY26 (Standalone, YoY)

    • Revenue up 28.7% at 49,892 crore (Estimate: 50,474 crore)
    • EBITDA up 10% at 5,572 crore (Estimate: 5,843 crore)
    • EBITDA margin down 190 bps at 11.2% (Estimate: 11.6%)
    • Net profit up 3.7% at 3,794 crore (Estimate: 4,416 crore)

    One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

    The company has reported a one-time exceptional cost of 594 crore due to implementation of India's new labour codes.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

      Tushar Deep Singh

      Tushar is an assistant editor with HT Digital, tasked with building the HT Business vertical on the Hindustan Times website. He writes on all things business, with outsized focus on India's auto sector and AI-driven technology. When not in the newsroom, he can be found on a motorcycle.Read More

