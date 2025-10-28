Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    MCX suffers second technical glitch in four months, trading halted again

    MCX has been suffering from technical issues for the past 2-3 days—trading orders are not getting confirmed and settlement files are not coming on time.

    Updated on: Oct 28, 2025 11:00 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has suffered its second technical glitch that has halted trading on the platform—again. The last time this happened was on 23 July 2025.

    Initially, trading had been delayed from its normal opening time of 9:00 am to 9:30 am, which was then postponed to 10:00 am. (Representational Image/Pexels)
    Initially, trading had been delayed from its normal opening time of 9:00 am to 9:30 am, which was then postponed to 10:00 am. (Representational Image/Pexels)

    “Update as on 10:20 AM - The commencement of trading is delayed due to a technical issue. Trading will start from DR site. The time of commencement of trading will be informed to market participants. Inconvenience is regretted,” a notice on the MCX India website stated.

    Initially, trading had been delayed from its normal opening time of 9:00 am to 9:30 am, which was then postponed to 10:00 am.

    According to reports, MCX has been suffering from technical issues for the past two to three days — trading orders are not getting confirmed and the settlement files are not coming on time.

    To be sure, MCX glitches have been recurring for the past two years. The Commodity Participants Association of India has raised the issue with the exchange several times. They have sought a meeting with the MCX chairperson as well and expect a response by next week.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/MCX Suffers Second Technical Glitch In Four Months, Trading Halted Again
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes