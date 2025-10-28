MCX suffers second technical glitch in four months, trading halted again

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has suffered its second technical glitch that has halted trading on the platform—again. The last time this happened was on 23 July 2025. Initially, trading had been delayed from its normal opening time of 9:00 am to 9:30 am, which was then postponed to 10:00 am. (Representational Image/Pexels)

“Update as on 10:20 AM - The commencement of trading is delayed due to a technical issue. Trading will start from DR site. The time of commencement of trading will be informed to market participants. Inconvenience is regretted,” a notice on the MCX India website stated.

Initially, trading had been delayed from its normal opening time of 9:00 am to 9:30 am, which was then postponed to 10:00 am.

According to reports, MCX has been suffering from technical issues for the past two to three days — trading orders are not getting confirmed and the settlement files are not coming on time.

To be sure, MCX glitches have been recurring for the past two years. The Commodity Participants Association of India has raised the issue with the exchange several times. They have sought a meeting with the MCX chairperson as well and expect a response by next week.