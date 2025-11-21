Meta Platforms is said to partner Sify for 500 MW AI data centre in Visakhapatnam

Meta Platforms Inc. is said to partner Nasdaq-listed and India-focused Sify Technologies Ltd. to set up a 500 MW data centre in Visakhapatnam, as global technology firms descend on the east-coast city to tap into India's insatiable appetite for AI compute. Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms will also land its ambitious subsea cable project ‘Waterworth’ at Sify's landing station near Vizag. (Bloomberg)

Sify Technologies is expected to invest ₹15,226 crore to build a data centre in Paradesipalem village, which is about 25 km from Visakhapatnam on the highway to Kolkata, ET reported on Friday citing a person familiar with the matter. This facility, once built, will be leased to Meta Platforms.

The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp will also land its ambitious subsea cable project ‘Waterworth’ at Sify's landing station here.

“Meta will be the end user. Sify will develop the data centre and all related infrastructure till the racks,” the person cited earlier told ET. "Other details about the racks and processing units are being worked out.

AI data centres in India Meta Platforms's interest to set up an AI data centre in India comes at a time when Google to Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. are setting up large-scale data centre operations in the country that houses the world's largest internet population.