Meta Platforms is said to partner Sify for 500 MW AI data centre in Visakhapatnam

Meta Platforms Inc. is said to partner Nasdaq-listed and India-focused Sify Technologies Ltd. to set up a 500 MW data centre in Visakhapatnam, as global technology firms descend on the east-coast city to tap into India's insatiable appetite for AI compute.
Sify Technologies is expected to invest ₹15,226 crore to build a data centre in Paradesipalem village, which is about 25 km from Visakhapatnam on the highway to Kolkata, ET reported on Friday citing a person familiar with the matter. This facility, once built, will be leased to Meta Platforms.
The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp will also land its ambitious subsea cable project ‘Waterworth’ at Sify's landing station here.
“Meta will be the end user. Sify will develop the data centre and all related infrastructure till the racks,” the person cited earlier told ET. "Other details about the racks and processing units are being worked out.
AI data centres in India
Meta Platforms's interest to set up an AI data centre in India comes at a time when Google to Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. are setting up large-scale data centre operations in the country that houses the world's largest internet population.
Reliance Industries Ltd. has announced a 1 GW AI-ready data centre project in Jamnagar, Gujarat, leveraging its partnership with Nividia.
According to a CBRE report, India’s total data centre capacity has crossed 1.5 GW, with Mumbai accounting for 53% of the operational stock as of September 2025. ICRA Ltd. expects it to double to around 2.5 GW by 2027-28. requiring an investment of nearly ₹90,000 crore. Colliers projects an even sharper growth to 3.5-4.5 GW by 2030, at a total investment of $25-30 billion.