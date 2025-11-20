Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    TCS to partner TPG for multi-billion dollar AI data centre JV

    TCS and TPG together plan to invest around $2 billion of equity in the JV called HyperVault AI Data Centre.

    Updated on: Nov 20, 2025 5:36 PM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Tata Consultancy Services is set to form a multi-billion dollar joint venture with private equity firm TPG to create AI and sovereign data centres.

    For TCS, the AI data centre in India opens a new frontier. (Reuters)
    For TCS, the AI data centre in India opens a new frontier. (Reuters)

    TCS and TPG together plan to invest around $2 billion of equity in the JV called HyperVault AI Data Centre. The remaining $4.5-$5 billion will be raised through debt over time. TCS will be the majority partner with a 51% stake.

    The recent boom in AI, which requires vast amounts of computing data, has fuelled a corporate rush to pour money into the technology globally and has led to an unprecedented growth in data centers across the world.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/TCS To Partner TPG For Multi-billion Dollar AI Data Centre JV
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes