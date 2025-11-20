TCS to partner TPG for multi-billion dollar AI data centre JV

Tata Consultancy Services is set to form a multi-billion dollar joint venture with private equity firm TPG to create AI and sovereign data centres. For TCS, the AI data centre in India opens a new frontier. (Reuters)

TCS and TPG together plan to invest around $2 billion of equity in the JV called HyperVault AI Data Centre. The remaining $4.5-$5 billion will be raised through debt over time. TCS will be the majority partner with a 51% stake.

The recent boom in AI, which requires vast amounts of computing data, has fuelled a corporate rush to pour money into the technology globally and has led to an unprecedented growth in data centers across the world.