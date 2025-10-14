Google partners Adani, Airtel to build India's largest AI data centre in Vizag

Adani Enterprises Ltd., Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Bharti Airtel Ltd. have come together to build India's largest AI data centre in Visakhapatnam, as part of the Gemini creator's $15-billion push into India's AI landscape. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. (Bloomberg)

Adani ConneX, the data-centre joint venture of Adani Group and US-based Edge ConneX, along with Airtel will build the infrastructure for Google's AI hub in Vizag, including the construction of a new international subsea gateway, according to a statement on Tuesday (14 October 2025).

The co-investment also includes new transmission lines, renewable energy projects and energy storage systems in Andhra Pradesh.

“This is more than just an investment in infrastructure. It is an investment in the soul of a rising nation," Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said in a statement on Tuesday (14 October 2025). “Visakhapatnam is now set to become a global destination for technology, and we are thrilled to be the architects of this monumental journey.”

Google AI hub in Vizag Google aims to invest about $15 billion to build an AI hub in Vizag over the next five years, in its biggest bet on a country with a billion-strong internet population.

The AI hub includes a data centre linked to renewable energy sources and a fibre-optic network, for which Google is collaborating with Adani Conne X and Bharti Airtel.

The plan ties in with Andhra Pradesh's endeavour to build AI infrastruture locally. The state government aims to host 6 GW of data-centre capacity by 2029, Technology Minister Nara Lokesh told Bloomberg News.

AI investments in India Google joins a bevy of US tech firms investing in India — one of the biggest beneficiaries of a worldwide AI boom.