Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Google to invest $10 billion in data centre and AI project in Andhra Pradesh

    Google will build a 1-GW data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, combining AI infrastructure, energy sources and expanded fibre-optic network.

    Published on: Oct 14, 2025 9:26 AM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Alphabet Inc.'s Google will invest $10 billion to set up a massive data centre and artificial intelligence hub in Andhra Pradesh, officials from the southern Indian state said, marking its biggest such investment in the South Asian nation.

    Google and Andhra Pradesh are likely to sign a formal agreement on the AI project later today. (AP)
    Google and Andhra Pradesh are likely to sign a formal agreement on the AI project later today. (AP)

    Google will build a 1-gigawatt data centre campus in the port city of Visakhapatnam, combining AI infrastructure, large-scale energy sources, and an expanded fibre-optic network, according to a statement from the state government.

    A formal agreement is expected to be signed on Tuesday.

    The move comes amid intensifying competition among big tech companies, which are spending heavily on building new data centre infrastructure to meet booming demand for AI services.

    "In an era where data is the new oil, such initiatives will serve as a strategic advantage," state IT minister Nara Lokesh said.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/Google To Invest $10 Billion In Data Centre And AI Project In Andhra Pradesh
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes