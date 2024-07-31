Microsoft suffers new outage, says cyberattack triggered it: What we know so far

Microsoft products including email service Outlook and video game Minecraft were affected by another global outage. The company said in an update that the outage has been resolved and preliminary investigations show the outage was caused by a cyber-attack and a failure to defend against the same. Microsoft outage: A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France.(Reuters)

The outage lasted almost 10 hours and caused thousands of users to report issues with Microsoft services. It came less than two weeks after a major global outage that impacted around 8.5 million computers using Microsoft systems. The outage, which impacted healthcare and travel, occurred after a flawed software update by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.

An update on the website of the Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform said, “While the initial trigger event was a Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack... initial investigations suggest that an error in the implementation of our defences amplified the impact of the attack rather than mitigating it.”

What Microsoft said on the new outage?

Microsoft said it had implemented a fix for the problem which “shows improvement” and the tech giant would monitor the situation "to ensure full recovery". The company said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience.”

Who has been affected by Microsoft's new outage?

The outage impacted services which rely on Microsoft's platforms.