IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / NBFCs seek relaxations to new rules proposed by RBI
A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi. (Reuters)
A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi. (Reuters)
business

NBFCs seek relaxations to new rules proposed by RBI

In a letter to RBI on the paper, the industry body for NBFCs, Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), said that there is a need for uniformity in regulation since these companies perform the same credit function as banks.
READ FULL STORY
By Gopika Gopakumar | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:26 AM IST

Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) have asked for the same benefits as banks while the central bank looks to harmonize regulations for all lending institutions. These lenders have also sought relaxations to new norms for NBFCs proposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month in a discussion paper.

In a letter to RBI on the paper, the industry body for NBFCs, Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), said that there is a need for uniformity in regulation since these companies perform the same credit function as banks.

The FIDC said RBI should allow NBFCs 3-4 years to shift from 180 to a 90-day bad loan recognition rule. This was one of the recommendations made in the discussion paper for NBFC Base Layer (BL) category.

The discussion paper proposed classifying NBFCs into four categories based on their size and risk perception—NBFC BL, NBFC Middle Layer (ML), NBFC Upper Layer (UL) and NBFC Top Layer (TL).

NBFCs with assets of up to 1,000 crore will fall under the BL category. MLs will consist of non-deposit taking NBFCs that are systemically important and deposit-taking NBFCs. The ULs could include as many as 30 systemically significant NBFCs, which will be regulated like banks.

“We appreciate the need to harmonize IRAC (Income Recognition and Asset Classification) norms across banks and NBFCs. However, given the huge impact of this on these companies, we would recommend making this shift over a period of 3-4 years from 180 days to 150, 120 and then to 90 days in order to cushion the impact of this change on these entities,” FIDC said in its letter.

The industry body has also requested RBI to relax the new rules proposing net owned fund (NOF) requirement of 20 crore to 10 crore for NBFCs. FIDC has sought a five-year time frame to increase their NOF requirement.

The RBI discussion paper had suggested raising NOF requirements for NBFC BL category to 20 crore from 2 crore earlier.

FIDC has also sought relaxation in the risk weights to be kept for different NBFCs depending on the asset class. For instance, the risk weight on all NBFCs, both secured and unsecured, currently stands at 100%. While the industry body has sought 50% risk weights for NBFCs into financing commercial vehicles, construction, gold loans, loans for plant & machinery for SMEs, it has sought 75% risk weight for NBFCs into two- and three-wheeler financing.

FIDC has also sought a refinance arrangement to ensure funding for small and medium-sized NBFCs.

While the central bank has sought to increase the scrutiny of shadow banks, it has also assured them that the proposed changes will continue to allow those engaged in niche sectors and markets to have flexibility in business operations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reserve bank of india
Close
A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi. (Reuters)
A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi. (Reuters)
business

NBFCs seek relaxations to new rules proposed by RBI

By Gopika Gopakumar | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:26 AM IST
In a letter to RBI on the paper, the industry body for NBFCs, Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), said that there is a need for uniformity in regulation since these companies perform the same credit function as banks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sumant Sinha, founder and chairman, ReNew Power.(Mint)
Sumant Sinha, founder and chairman, ReNew Power.(Mint)
business

ReNew Power eyes US listing via SPAC at $4 bn valuation

By Anirudh Laskar | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:24 AM IST
The company, one of India’s largest renewable energy firms, is in talks to merge with RMG Acquisition owned by Nasdaq-listed SPAC Riverside Capital Management, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vi reported revenue of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,891 crore in October-December, down from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,089 crore in the year-ago.(Reuters)
Vi reported revenue of 10,891 crore in October-December, down from 11,089 crore in the year-ago.(Reuters)
business

Vodafone Idea Q3 net loss narrows to 4,532 crore; Arpu up at 121

By Ishita Guha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:21 AM IST
“Revenue is up 1% QoQ (quarter-on-quarter), supported by improving subscriber mix with higher 4G additions. Superior network performance and launch of unified brand Vi helped in improving subscriber retention,” the company said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The rupee appreciated by 6 paise to close at 73.49 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking weakness in the American currency and positive domestic equities(REUTERS)
The rupee appreciated by 6 paise to close at 73.49 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking weakness in the American currency and positive domestic equities(REUTERS)
business

EPF payments of 4 million staff held up

By Prashant K Nanda
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:17 AM IST
This is because of a KYC mismatch of employees at the employers’ end, and the retirement fund manager’s field offices are reaching out to these establishments, the authorities said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker wearing a face mask works on a production line manufacturing bicycle steel rim at a factory in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China.(Reuters/ File photo)
A worker wearing a face mask works on a production line manufacturing bicycle steel rim at a factory in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China.(Reuters/ File photo)
business

Low customs duty, iron ore costs may melt steel prices

By Tanya Thomas | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Domestic prices of hot-rolled (HR) coil, a flat steel product that is further processed and used in transport, construction, shipbuilding and capital goods surged 54% from a year ago in the December quarter amid a robust recovery in domestic demand and mirroring higher global steel prices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Out-of-home consumption, festive demand and improved consumer sentiment, besides benefits of tight cost control led to better-than-expected earnings growth during the quarter.
Out-of-home consumption, festive demand and improved consumer sentiment, besides benefits of tight cost control led to better-than-expected earnings growth during the quarter.
business

Corporate earnings gathered pace in Dec quarter despite Covid

By Nasrin Sultana, Ravindra Sonavane | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Analysis of 2,485 corporates shows that net profit grew at fastest pace in at least 25 quarters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The virtual hearing, entitled “Game Stopped? Who Wins and Loses When Short Sellers, Social Media, and Retail Investors Collide," will take place on Thursday.(REUTERS)
The virtual hearing, entitled “Game Stopped? Who Wins and Loses When Short Sellers, Social Media, and Retail Investors Collide," will take place on Thursday.(REUTERS)
business

YouTube streamer Roaring Kitty to testify on GameStop before US House panel

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:50 PM IST
The GameStop surge resulted in massive losses for Melvin Capital after the hedge fund bet the retailer’s stock price would tumble.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People will be required to wear face masks or covering at all times and should wash their hands frequently.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
People will be required to wear face masks or covering at all times and should wash their hands frequently.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
india news

Centre issues fresh guidelines for offices. Here’s what you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Listing out the guidelines, the union ministry of health (MoHFW) highlighted offices with relatively closer settings with shared spaces and the virus could spread faster.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nureca plans to raise <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore through the issue, which includes a reservation of shares worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore for its employees, (iStock)
Nureca plans to raise 100 crore through the issue, which includes a reservation of shares worth 1 crore for its employees, (iStock)
business

Nureca IPO to open tomorrow. Dates, price band and more

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:15 PM IST
Nureca, which had filed its preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in November, got its observations on January 11.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The move is based on the analysis and discussions with stakeholders and also technical opinion.
The move is based on the analysis and discussions with stakeholders and also technical opinion.
business

Steel can be used for highway construction, if it meets required standards: Govt

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:54 PM IST
The GoI in a press release said that the steel proposed to be used would be tested in NABL-accredited laboratories as a third-party check before approval. The move is based on the analysis and discussions with stakeholders and also technical opinion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A shipment moves on a conveyor belt at an Amazon Fulfillment Centre (BLR7) on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India.(REUTERS)
A shipment moves on a conveyor belt at an Amazon Fulfillment Centre (BLR7) on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India.(REUTERS)
business

Amazon launches seller registrations, account management services in Marathi

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:36 PM IST
The development will benefit over 85,000 existing Amazon sellers and lakhs of new sellers from locations including Kolhapur, Nashik, Satara, Aurangabad, Solapur, Nagpur and Jalgaon among many other cities in Maharashtra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Establishing a cybersecurity fusion centre or a cyber lab is part of Sebi's three-tier structure for monitoring cybersecurity.(PTI File Photo)
Establishing a cybersecurity fusion centre or a cyber lab is part of Sebi's three-tier structure for monitoring cybersecurity.(PTI File Photo)
business

Sebi mulls cybersecurity fusion centre for securities market

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:38 PM IST
The three-tier structure would strengthen the cybersecurity preparedness or resilience of the entire securities market ecosystem.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Code on Wages was passed by Parliament in 2019 while the three other codes got clearance from both the Houses in 2020.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo )
The Code on Wages was passed by Parliament in 2019 while the three other codes got clearance from both the Houses in 2020.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo )
business

Labour ministry finalises rules under 4 codes, reform to be a reality soon

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:37 AM IST
The four broad codes on wages, industrial relations, social security and occupational safety, health & working conditions (OSH) have already been notified.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state, due to various taxes levied by the central government and the state government concerned.(HT Photo)
Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state, due to various taxes levied by the central government and the state government concerned.(HT Photo)
business

Petrol at 88.73 a litre in Delhi as price hiked for sixth day in a row

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:54 AM IST
The relentless hike has been criticised by opposition parties, including Congress that has demanded an immediate cut in taxes to ease the burden on the common man.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2016 - 2021 CLA-Class, GLA-Class, and GLE-Class, among others.(REUTERS)
Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2016 - 2021 CLA-Class, GLA-Class, and GLE-Class, among others.(REUTERS)
business

Mercedes-Benz recalls over 1 million cars over tech error

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:42 PM IST
The software design of the communication module may result in a failure to send the correct vehicle location for the emergency call system in the event of a crash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP