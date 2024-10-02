New Apple iPhone SE coming early next year, to get edge-to-edge screen and no home button: Report

Apple is nearing production and is preparing to announce its updated lower-end iPhone SE early next year along with updated iPad Air models and keyboards, Bloomberg reported citing sources who did not wish to be named. Apple iPhones are seen inside India's first Apple retail store during a media preview, a day ahead of its launch in Mumbai, India(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

What updates will the upcoming Apple iPhone SE get?

The upcoming iPhone SE, codenamed V59 will be the first update to the SE line since 2022, with Apple adding 5G as well as Apple Intelligence AI capabilities to the device.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant is also doing away with the old home button design and will transition to an edge-to-edge screen, according to the report, which added that the new SE will resemble the iPhone 14, including the notch cutout at the top.

The iPhone SE is to take on the low-end smartphone market, where Apple faces tough competition from Android devices, especially ones from China like Huawei and Xiaomi.

While the current model costs $429, hundreds of dollars lesser than the standard iPhone, it is still more expensive than many rivals.

What updates will the Apple iPad get?

The new iPad Air models, which are codenamed J607 and J637, will get internal improvements, along with an updated Magic Keyboard, codenamed the R307 and the R308, for both the 11-inch and 13-inch versions, according to the report.

Apple is also bringing a new iPad mini, codenamed J410, mostly by the end of 2024.

The Mac computer line will also get a refresh, with a revamped Mac mini and updated MacBook Pros and iMacs, sporting the M4 processor and highlight Apple Intelligence features.

