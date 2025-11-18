Next GIFT City? Karnataka building ‘IT City’ near Bengaluru, DK Shivakumar says

The Karnataka government is building an “IT City” near Bengaluru, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar said, even as he touted infrastrutural spending worth lakhs of crores on the tech capital of India. Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar says no other city can match Bengaluru's weather and culture. (PTI)

“We are developing residential layouts for NRIs, a world-class city near Bidadi on 9,000 acres…,” Shivakumar was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India at the inauguration of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025. “We are building an international complex to house all international business houses.”

At the same time, the Karnataka government remains committed to ensure a business-friendly environment for investors, Shivakumar said, adding that no other city can match Bengaluru's weather and culture.

“We will extend all possible help to them in the ease of doing business. A new IT city has been planned in Greater Bengaluru.”

Earlier, speaking to reporters at his Sadashiv Nagar residence in Bengaluru, the Deputy CM said that leaders from many countries are coming forward to invest billions of dollars in Bengaluru.

“Leaders from several countries keep meeting me,” ANI quoted him as saying. “They are all excited about investing in Bengaluru and we are supporting their investments in every way possible.”

Karnataka's plans to build an IT City roughly 30 km from Bengaluru comes at a time when when GIFT City is emerging as the financial nerve centre of India.

Situated between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, Gujarat International Finance Tec-City hosts India's first and only International Financial Services Centre that allows onshore talent to operate in an offshore regulatory environment.

GIFT City is also India's first operational greenfield smart city, built on a “walk to work” concept that integrates the commercial with residential. Essentially, the idea is to GIFT City a global gateway for financial and technology services, rivalling a Singapore or a Dubai.

Karnataka, meanwhile, is spending lakhs of crores to fix Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Infrastructure Spending Pitching Bengaluru as an “ever-evolving engine of transformation”, Shivakumar—who is also the state minister in-charge of Bengaluru Development—said that the Kartanaka government is improving Bengaluru's infrastructure by spending ₹1 lakh crore on the city. In the works are:

A 40 km twin-tunnel project worth ₹ 42,500 crore

42,500 crore A 41 km double-decker metro line worth ₹ 18,000 crore

18,000 crore A 110 km elevated road corridor worth ₹ 15,000 crore

15,000 crore 320 km of buffer roads and skydeck worth ₹ 5,500 crore

5,500 crore A 74 km-long Bengaluru Business Corridor worth ₹ 27,000 crore “We recognise that technology, innovation, and investment flourish only when the foundations are strong,” Shivakumar said. “That's why our government is accelerating infrastructure at unprecedented speed.”

Additionally, Bengaluru will soon get a second airport. The Government of Karnataka is also starting a separate secretariat for NRIs.

Asserting that technology and talent are Bengaluru's twin pillars, Shivakumar said Bengaluru's strength lies not just in its infrastructure or policy incentives but also in its people.

“The local talent, innovation, technology and start-ups will take Karnataka in a new direction if encouraged properly,” he said. “I always call upon the youth to compete at a global level. We will always support those who come to Karnataka seeking opportunities.”

With inputs from PTI and ANI.