Stock markets Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Wednesday after closing at a near nine-month high in the previous session. There were expectations of easing oil prices and foreign fund inflows capping the losses.

Signage marking the listing of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) displayed at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai (Bloomberg/File)

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Sensex and Nifty rose second straight day on Tuesday, with the former climbing 427 points and the Nifty hitting 25,380, driven by buying in bank shares and blue-chip Reliance Industries amid steady foreign fund inflows and moderate crude oil prices.

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On Tuesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 427.40 points, or 0.52 per cent, to settle at 82,532.19. During the day, it surged 792.7 points, or 0.96 per cent, to 82,897.49.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 96.30 points, or 0.38 per cent, to end at 25,387.40.

The benchmarks also defied a weak global market trend, driven by a broad-based rally.