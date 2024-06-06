 Nifty above 22,650, Sensex up 200 points as PM Modi set for third term - Hindustan Times
Nifty above 22,650, Sensex up 200 points as PM Modi set for third term

ByHT News Desk
Jun 06, 2024 10:02 AM IST

The benchmarks had closed over 3% higher on Wednesday. Twelve out 13 major indexes were trading in the green on the day.

Indian shares opened higher a day after they posted their best one-day jump in over three years as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to return for a third term. The NSE Nifty 50 index was up at 0.5% at 22,733, as of 9:17 a.m IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.6% to 74,774. The benchmarks had closed over 3% higher on Wednesday. Twelve out 13 major indexes were trading in the green on the day.

Stock market: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets party workers upon his arrival for a meeting at the party headquarters in New Delhi.(PTI)
Stock market: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets party workers upon his arrival for a meeting at the party headquarters in New Delhi.(PTI)

News / Business / Nifty above 22,650, Sensex up 200 points as PM Modi set for third term
