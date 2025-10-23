Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    ‘No pitch deck needed’: How Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas secured funding using his own product

    Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas on how he replaced pitch decks with AI-driven Q&As to secured an investment after a back-and-forth over email.

    Published on: Oct 23, 2025 1:48 PM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Aravind Srinivas has never made a “traditional” pitch deck to raise funding for Perplexity AI. Why bother, when he has his own product to do so.

    Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas. (Reuters)
    Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas. (Reuters)

    “Famously, the Series A was the only time I made a pitch deck,” Srinivas, who co-founded the San Franscisco-based AI startup in 2002, said during a recent Dean's Speaker Series hosted by UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business. “After that, I just wrote a memo and invited investors to ask anything they wanted. I'd spend a couple of hours with them. If they wanted deeper data, they could ask Perplexity — it already knows everything.”

    Srinivas' approach to fundraising shows how AI is changing not only products, but the way startups raise money. In an era defined by real-time intelligence, investors no longer need slides when they can get specific queries answered on demand.

    Srinivas went on to underscrore his philosophy with an anecdote.

    During a recent funding round, he held an initial discussion with a potential investor, who later sent him a long email of follow-up questions. Instead of drafting a detailed reply himself, he turned to Perplexity's AI browser Comet.

    “I copied the entire email, put it into Perplexity, and said, ‘Answer it like Aravind’. Then I just replied to that email with the Perplexity answer link and said: see if this suffices. If not, I can add more context.”

    “They said, ‘This is wonderful’, and they wired the money the next day.”

    The story captures what AI aims to achieve — replacing time-consuming manual research with conversational AI-assisted reasoning. Srinivas simply extended the idea to fundraising.

    ALSO READ | Decoding OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas amid bruising AI browser wars

    Perplexity AI, which has so far raised more than $100 million from investors such as Nvidia and Jeff Bezos, is positioning itself as a rival to Google Search. In fact, the company made a play for the Google Chrome browser before launching its own AI browser Comet.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/‘No Pitch Deck Needed’: How Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas Secured Funding Using His Own Product
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes