Nvidia picks up billion-dollar stake in Nokia as AI push deepens

Nvidia Corp. has decided to make a billion-dollar investment in Nokia Oyj, as the world's most-valued company looks to spread its AI net far and wide. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. (AFP)

The Finnish telecom hardware maker will issue 166,389,351 new shares to the American AI chipmaker for $6.01 apiece, according to a statement on Tuesday (28 October 2025). That pegs the value of the Nvidia-Nokia stake sale deal at $1 billion for a 2.9% stake.

As part of the deal, Nvidia’s chips will be used to accelerate Nokia’s software for 5G/6G networks and Nvidia will explore ways to use Nokia’s data-centre technology in its AI infrastructure.

Nokia, best known for its telecom equipment business, has been pushing into data centres—a business that’s growing thanks to the growing demand for computing capacity from the AI boom. The move has paid off, and helped Nokia beat Wall Street estimates last quarter.

The Espoo, Finland-based company earlier this year bought Infinera Corp. for $2.3 billion to expand into networking products for AI data centres.

Essentially, under CEO Justin Hotard, Nokia wants to emerge as the global alternative to China's Huawei Technologies Co. for telecom hardware.

Nvidia has been on a major spending spree in recent months. The company will invest $100 billion into OpenAI as well as billions into autonomous-vehicle startups Wayve and Oxa, fintech Revolut and AI startups like PolyAI. The company will also invest $500 million for a new AI data centre with Deutsche Telekom AG.