The Trump administration, which has had a close relationship with Huang, has offered mixed

Since Huang’s resignation Thursday, allies in Silicon Valley and Washington have been making the case that his ouster was hasty and could harm America’s economy and lead in the artificial intelligence race.

Nvidia’s board of directors isn’t considering reinstating Jensen Huang as chief executive, despite a drumbeat of calls for his return from some investors and employees, according to a source familiar with the board’s thinking.

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Nvidia’s board of directors isn’t considering reinstating Jensen Huang as chief executive, despite a drumbeat of calls for his return from some investors and employees, according to a source familiar with the board’s thinking.

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Since Huang’s resignation Thursday, allies in Silicon Valley and Washington have been making the case that his ouster was hasty and could harm America’s economy and lead in the artificial intelligence race.

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The Trump administration, which has had a close relationship with Huang, has offered mixed messages about the possibility of his return. President Trump on Monday said he “would not mind” seeing Huang get his job back, adding, “I think he learned a big lesson.”

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Trump, who said he spoke with Huang shortly after his resignation on Thursday, played down reports that U.S. officials have concluded Alice Huang, the Singapore data center executive with whom Jensen Huang had an affair, was a Chinese intelligence asset. Trump was briefed on the suspicions before Huang accompanied him on a trip to China in May, the Journal has reported.

On Sunday, however, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Nvidia should replace Huang with an outside candidate regardless of whether investigations confirm she passed along secrets. Bessent said the company appeared to have a “culture of noncompliance” and needs a “dramatic shake-up.”

The Commerce Department on Monday issued a long-awaited rule to crack down on shipments of chips from Nvidia and other U.S. companies to Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and Brazil, a step intended to prevent Chinese customers from accessing data-center capacity in those countries remotely. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutkin has been a key ally of Huang’s and is now a target of finger-pointing within the administration over his efforts to stall restrictions on chip exports.

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Nvidia’s board released a statement Friday saying it was hiring an executive search firm and hadn’t yet engaged any potential candidates. Colette Kress, formerly chief financial officer, was named interim CEO on Thursday.

A number of Nvidia investors have urged the board to hold off on appointing a permanent CEO until an investigation it launched last week concludes. Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, tech investor Gavin Baker, Shopify CEO Tobias Lutke and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney are among the signatories to an open letter calling for Huang’s reinstatement.

Congressional committees have asked Huang to answer questions about his relationship with Alice Huang early next month.

Write to Robbie Whelan at robbie.whelan@wsj.com and Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com