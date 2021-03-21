Oil giant Saudi Aramco sees 2020 profits drop to $49 billion
Saudi Arabian Oil Co. on Sunday released its financial results a year after the pandemic sent the price of oil crashing to all-time lows as people stopped moving around the world to slow the spread of the virus.
AP, Dubai
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:35 AM IST
Saudi Arabia’s state-backed oil giant Aramco says that its profits sharply fell in 2020 to $49 billion. The big drop came as the coronavirus pandemic roiled global energy markets.
Saudi Arabian Oil Co. on Sunday released its financial results a year after the pandemic sent the price of oil crashing to all-time lows as people stopped moving around the world to slow the spread of the virus. In recent weeks, however, the price has edged up as movement restrictions ease, commerce increases and more people get vaccinated against Covid-19. The public figures offers insight into the health of the region’s largest economy.
Topics
Oil giant Saudi Aramco sees 2020 profits drop to $49 billion
AP, Dubai
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:35 AM IST
Saudi Arabian Oil Co. on Sunday released its financial results a year after the pandemic sent the price of oil crashing to all-time lows as people stopped moving around the world to slow the spread of the virus.
Market cap of 8 of top 10 valued companies tanks over ₹1.38 lakh crore
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:24 AM IST
- During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark declined 933.84 points or 1.83 per cent.
Gold prices struggle in India this week; demand remains subdued
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:05 AM IST
- The demand for buying gold in the country however remained subdued over the week which had perked up earlier this month after prices of the yellow metal dropped to nearly one-year level of ₹44,150, news agency Reuters reported, citing gold dealers.
Laxmi Organic IPO share allocation: How to check status
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:18 AM IST
- Here's how to check the allotment status of Laxmi Organic IPO
US jury tells Apple to pay $308.5 million for patent infringement
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:11 PM IST
PMC, a licensing firm, had originally sued Apple in 2015 alleging the tech giant's iTunes service infringed seven of its patents.
Qualcomm CEO says shortage of older chips likely to ease sooner
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:49 PM IST
Demand has soared for chips in recent months, with panic buying further squeezing capacity and driving up costs of even the cheapest components of nearly all microchips.
Toyota suspends Czech operations as auto-chip shortage worsens
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:48 PM IST
- The Kolin factory will be on hiatus from Monday, March 22, due to low supplies of semiconductors caused by production delays after the cold weather in the US, spokeswoman Shiori Hashimoto said Saturday. The facility assembles the compact car Aygo for the European market.
Checklist of financial tasks which need to be completed before March 31
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:43 PM IST
- Here’s a checklist of all the financial tasks which need to be performed before March 31, 2021
PSB Directors to get lessons in corporate governance
By Shayan Ghosh, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:31 AM IST
- The course content, the bureau said, should necessarily be designed for induction of new directors, the orientation of nominee directors and knowledge updates for seasoned directors.
Household savings decline in Q2 on rising consumption
By Shayan Ghosh, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:25 AM IST
- Household financial savings stood at 10.4% of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the July-September period of FY21, down from 21% of the GDP in Q1 of FY21.
Future to contest HC order on Biyani over Reliance deal
By Anirudh Laskar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:21 AM IST
- Two people familiar with Future Group’s legal plans confirmed this to Mint, adding that an appeal challenging the order may be filed on Monday or Tuesday.
Surge in bond yields may hit growth: RBI
By Gopika Gopakumar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:16 AM IST
- RBI said that while it is doing all that it could to ensure an orderly evolution of the yield curve, bond vigilantes could, however, unsettle financial markets and trigger capital outflows from emerging markets.
Perpetual bonds may be valued as 10-yr debt instruments now
By Anirudh Laskar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:11 AM IST
- Markets regulator had earlier sought to value AT1 bonds as 100-year debt papers with effect from April.
Zomato may file for IPO in April
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:39 AM IST
Zomato recently raised $250 million from investors including Kora Management and Fidelity Management & Research Co., valuing the startup at $5.4 billion.
US Justice Department probing Visa over debit-card practices: Report
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:00 PM IST
The department's antitrust division has been probing whether Visa limited merchants' ability to route debit-card transactions over card networks that are often less expensive, according to the Wall Street Journal, which was first to report the probe.