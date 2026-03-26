Ola Electric harps on #EndICEAge to revive EV sales amid crude-oil shock

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. has once again called for #EndICEAge amid an oil shock brought on by the Iran war. That, even as its EV sales languish at the lowest since listing. Ola Electric Managing Director Bhavish Aggarwal. Ola Electric's EV sales in February 2026 fell to the lowest since listing in August 2024. (PTI)

The company, which at the time of listing was India's largest electric two-wheeler maker, is offering discounts of up to ₹50,000, with prices for the Gen 3 S1 X (2kWh) and Roadster X (2.5 kWh) starting at ₹49,999, so that “more Indians who are thinking of moving beyond ICE can take that step now”, Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and managing director at Ola Electric wrote on X.

As part of the #EndICEAge campaign, Ola Electric is also offering:

Service Trust Guarantee: The company will provide free Ola cab vouchers in the event of any service delays beyond the stipulated timeframe.

The company will provide free Ola cab vouchers in the event of any service delays beyond the stipulated timeframe. Buyback Guarantee: Assured buyback value of up to 60% on its EVs.

Assured buyback value of up to 60% on its EVs. Extended Warranty: Eight years as standard for Ola Electric's S1 scooters and Roadster motorcycles. The starting price of ₹49,999 on Ola S1 X (2 kWh) and Roadster X (2 kWh) — along with benefits of up to ₹50,000 across the portfolio — is valid up to 31 March 2026.

“Rising fuel prices and the current geopolitical situation are clear reminders of why India must accelerate its journey towards energy independence,” Aggarwal wrote on X. “Every EV on the road reduces our dependence on imported oil. We are going to do whatever it takes to accelerate India's move beyond ICE!”