Ola Electric harps on #EndICEAge to revive EV sales amid crude-oil shock
Time to ditch ICE, cut oil imports and build energy independence, Bhavish Aggarwal says as Ola Electric offers ₹50,000 off on its electric two-wheelers.
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. has once again called for #EndICEAge amid an oil shock brought on by the Iran war. That, even as its EV sales languish at the lowest since listing.
The company, which at the time of listing was India's largest electric two-wheeler maker, is offering discounts of up to ₹50,000, with prices for the Gen 3 S1 X (2kWh) and Roadster X (2.5 kWh) starting at ₹49,999, so that “more Indians who are thinking of moving beyond ICE can take that step now”, Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and managing director at Ola Electric wrote on X.
As part of the #EndICEAge campaign, Ola Electric is also offering:
- Service Trust Guarantee: The company will provide free Ola cab vouchers in the event of any service delays beyond the stipulated timeframe.
- Buyback Guarantee: Assured buyback value of up to 60% on its EVs.
- Extended Warranty: Eight years as standard for Ola Electric's S1 scooters and Roadster motorcycles.
The starting price of ₹49,999 on Ola S1 X (2 kWh) and Roadster X (2 kWh) — along with benefits of up to ₹50,000 across the portfolio — is valid up to 31 March 2026.
“Rising fuel prices and the current geopolitical situation are clear reminders of why India must accelerate its journey towards energy independence,” Aggarwal wrote on X. “Every EV on the road reduces our dependence on imported oil. We are going to do whatever it takes to accelerate India's move beyond ICE!”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTushar Deep Singh
Tushar Deep Singh is a business journalist and digital editorial leader with 12 years of experience at the intersection of India’s Automotive and IT-AI sectors. Currently Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times, he is building the HT Business vertical and managing the newsletters for both Livemint and HT. When not in the newsroom, he can be found on a motorcycle. Throughout his career, Tushar has been instrumental in scaling digital publishing operations at some of India’s largest financial news websites. His six-year tenure at Mint—the first job—saw him plunge into online media to deliver record-breaking digital engagement for Livemint.com, including 7.2 million pageviews on 2017 UP Election Results day. He held fort at Livemint during a senior-level leadership transition later that year. That won him the HT Media Star Award (Bronze) in 2017 and a Certificate of Appreciation for Editorial Excellence in 2018. As the head of the digital desk at ETTech, he curated two daily, full-stack newsletters from an editorial as well as product perspective. At NDTV Profit, he transitioned from website editor to principal correspondent, reporting on the Auto and AI-IT sectors for the TV channel and website, thereby adding yet another layer to his editorial expertise. He is a post-graduate in journalism from Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai, and a graduate from St. Xavier's College, Ahmedabad.Read More