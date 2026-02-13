Ola Electric Q3 Results: Revenue drops 55% as sales slump over 60%

Revenue of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. more than halved in October-December 2025 as its electric two-wheeler sales declined over 60% during the most lucrative quarter for India's automotive industry. Ola Electric MD Bhavish Aggarwal. (Reuters)

Net loss of the beleaguered company led by Bhavish Aggarwal narrowed to ₹487 crore in Q3 FY26 as against ₹564 crore in the year-ago period, but widened on a quarter-on-quarter basis from ₹418 crore in Q2 FY26.

“Q3 FY26 marks a structural reset for Ola Electric,” Aggarwal said in a letter to shareholders accompanying the earnings statement.

This is a developing story. More to come.