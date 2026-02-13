Edit Profile
    Ola Electric Q3 Results: Revenue drops 55% as sales slump over 60%

    Ola Electric has managed to narrow its loss to 487 crore in Q3 FY26 versus 564 crore in Q3 FY25 but widened from 418 crore in Q2 FY26.

    Published on: Feb 13, 2026 4:32 PM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    Revenue of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. more than halved in October-December 2025 as its electric two-wheeler sales declined over 60% during the most lucrative quarter for India's automotive industry.

    Ola Electric MD Bhavish Aggarwal. (Reuters)
    Net loss of the beleaguered company led by Bhavish Aggarwal narrowed to 487 crore in Q3 FY26 as against 564 crore in the year-ago period, but widened on a quarter-on-quarter basis from 418 crore in Q2 FY26.

    “Q3 FY26 marks a structural reset for Ola Electric,” Aggarwal said in a letter to shareholders accompanying the earnings statement.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

    • Tushar Deep Singh
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Tushar Deep Singh

      Tushar is an assistant editor with HT Digital, tasked with building the HT Business vertical on the Hindustan Times website. He writes on all things business, with outsized focus on India's auto sector and AI-driven technology. When not in the newsroom, he can be found on a motorcycle.Read More

