Ola restarts carpooling service after 4 years

ByHT News Desk
Aug 23, 2024 08:02 PM IST

Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal had also announced the feature at Ola's annual community event 'Sankalp' on August 15

Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Consumer has relaunched its carpooling feature known as ‘Ola Share,’ Moneycontrol reported. This comes after nearly four years after the service shut down due to Covid-19.

Ola Consumer has relaunched its carpooling feature known as ‘Ola Share,’ (Representational Image)
Ola Consumer has relaunched its carpooling feature known as ‘Ola Share,’ (Representational Image)

Aggarwal had also announced the feature at Ola's annual community event 'Sankalp' on August 15.

"We are bringing back Ola Share for cheaper rides, with lower cost rides. This time the experience is much better with AI driven algorithm...We will look at expanding to other cities soon," Aggarwal said.

On similar lines, Uber had launched its Group Rides in Delhi and Rapido launched its carpooling services in Bengaluru.

