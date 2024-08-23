 Zomato shuts down intercity 'Legends' services, CEO Deepinder Goyal announces - Hindustan Times
Zomato shuts down intercity 'Legends' services, CEO Deepinder Goyal announces

ByHT News Desk
Aug 23, 2024 10:29 AM IST

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced the discontinuation of the intercity food delivery service 'Legends' due to lack of market fit.

Food delivery major Zomato discontinued its intercity food delivery service “Legends”, chief executive officer Deepinder Goyal said. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Update on Zomato Legends — after two years of trying, not finding product market fit, we have decided to shut down the service with immediate effect."

The logo of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on its app on a mobile phone.(Reuters)
he logo of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on its app on a mobile phone.(Reuters)

Zomato launched its intercity food delivery service in August 2022 to offer consumers delicacies from across ten cities in India at their homes. The service faced hurdles from the start as in November 2022 Siddharth Jhawar, head of the company’s intercity delivery, resigned. In April 2023, Zomato silently shut down Legends but relaunched it in July this year.

This time, the company introduced measures such as a minimum order value of 5,000, delivery of pre-stocked food items and services for only select customers in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai and other major cities.

Last month, Zomato had also shut down its hyperlocal delivery service “Xtreme” which was launched in October last year and allowed merchants to send and receive small parcels.

This week Zomato announced the acquisition of Paytm Insider. One 97 Communications (OCL), Paytm's parent company, announced that it had entered into definitive agreements for the sale of its entertainment ticketing business that includes movies, sports and events ticketing to Zomato, in a deal valued at 2,048 crore.

Follow Us On