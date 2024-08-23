WhatsApp allows real-money gaming ads in India, not for alcohol: What we know

Facebook and parent company Meta updated its WhatsApp Business messaging policy to start allowing companies from regulated sectors such as online gambling and over-the-counter drugs. This means that companies from these sectors can use the WhatsApp Business platform to send promotional messages to users in India. As per the new policy, businesses also have to ensure that messages sent by them comply with legal age restrictions, geographic requirements and regulatory standards through technical and organisational measures. This illustration photograph shows the US instant messaging software Whatsapp's logo(AFP)

Meta's policy change comes as the Mark Zuckerberg company is looking to accelerate monetisation from WhatsApp which is currently the world's most popular messaging app with over 2 billion daily active users across the world and India over 500 million users.

Why has the decision been taken by Meta?

The move is part of a broader change in the company's business messaging policy which is opening up the platform to certain regulated or restricted sectors in some countries.

Why alcohol ads will not be allowed for Meta?

Messages that promote alcohol are not permitted in India as companies in the regulated sector are prohibited from sending messages through the WhatsApp Business app or providing any commerce experiences to buy or sell goods or services.