Oyo appoints Sonal Sinha as CEO of its newly-acquired G6 Hospitality

Global travel-tech unicorn OYO on Friday announced the appointment of Sonal Sinha as Chief Executive Officer of G6 Hospitality, the American motel firm it recently acquired from Blackstone Real Estate.(Livemint)

The acquisition, which was completed in December last year, added 1,500 franchised hotels across the US and Canada to OYO's portfolio, significantly expanding its North American presence. According to OYO, the combined entity is projected to generate a gross booking value of approximately USD 3 billion, with G6 Hospitality, which operates the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, contributing USD 1.7 billion.

The integration of G6's portfolio with OYO's existing operations is expected to create significant synergies and accelerate growth across international markets, the company stated.

"Sonal has been instrumental in driving OYO's international business to new heights," said OYO Founder & Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal.

"His deep understanding of our operations and proven track record of enhancing business performance make him the ideal leader to spearhead G6 Hospitality while maintaining the strong momentum of our global business," Agarwal added.

He will continue to report to Gautam Swaroop, CEO -- International, OYO.

Meanwhile, OYO said its Chief Growth Officer Kavikrut is transitioning from his role at the company and taking over as CEO of T-Hub, India's largest incubator and Telangana state's dedicated centre for growing the startup ecosystem.

"Having been with us since our early startup days, Kavikrut has helped shape our culture and growth trajectory through both challenging times and periods of great success. His vision and leadership have left a mark, and while we'll miss his presence, I am delighted that he has chosen to pursue a role that will add immense value to Telangana and India's tech and startup ecosystem," Agarwal said.