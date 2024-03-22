PepsiCo expands investment in Vietnam with $400 million for renewable energy-powered plants

US food and drink maker PepsiCo Inc committed to investing an additional $400 million in Vietnam to build two new plants powered by renewable energy in the country. The announcement came as delegations of more than 60 US enterprises, including Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage, visited Vietnam this week. Pepsi products at a store in San Francisco, California, US.(Bloomberg)

Reuters reported that one beverage manufacturing factory will be in southern Long An province and cost over $300 million. Another food processing factory will be in northern Ha Nam province with an investment of $90 million, the Vietnamese government said as per the report.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

However, details on the commissioning time of the two factories were not shared.

Last year the company said that it had been granted an investment certificate for the Ha Nam factory. It is scheduled to enter into operation in the third quarter of 2025, as reported earlier.