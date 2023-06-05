Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on June 5: Check latest rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices on June 5: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Jun 05, 2023 09:47 AM IST

The prices of petrol and diesel in cities like Delhi and Mumbai did not change from the previous day.

The fuel prices in major cities of India remained unchanged on Monday, continuing the year-long price stability trend. The prices of petrol and diesel in cities like Delhi and Mumbai did not change from the previous day.

Petrol, diesel prices: Petrol in the national capital Delhi was retailing <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.72 per litre. (Representative image/ Istock)
Petrol, diesel prices: Petrol in the national capital Delhi was retailing 96.72 per litre. (Representative image/ Istock)

Petrol and diesel in the national capital Delhi were retailing 96.72 per litre and 89.62 a litre, respectively, while in the financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being sold at 106.31 per litre, while diesel at 94.27 per litre.

Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities:

CITYPETROL (Rs/LITRE)DISEAL (Rs/LITRE)
Kolkata106.0392.76
Chennai102.6394.24
Gurgaon97.0489.91
Noida96.6589.82
Bengaluru101.9487.89

In India, fuel prices are decided by oil marketing companies like HPCL, BP and IOCL. They are not controlled by the government and adjust their rates as per global prices.

But it is not that the Centre does not have any impact on petrol and diesel prices. The Union government regulates prices through excise duty. It also controls rates via base prices and can cap rates at which dealers and OMCs deal with each other.

The price at which the petrol or diesel dealers or distributors buy from oil marketing companies+excise duty+dealer's commission+ value added tax levied by the state government= Petrol price

The fuel prices in India are not under goods and service tax. While the Centre collects excise duty, the state governments collect VAT. Since VAT is different for each state, hence the pricing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
india petrol diesel + 1 more
india petrol diesel
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out