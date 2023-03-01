Petrol, diesel prices today, March 1: Check latest fuel rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices continued their nine month-long trend of remaining steady in India. One litre of petrol in the national capital of Delhi is being sold at ₹96.72, while diesel stands at ₹89.62 per litre. In Karnataka’s Bengaluru, petrol retails at 101.94 per litre, while diesel costs ₹87.89 per litre. In Jaipur, consumers can buy petrol and diesel at ₹108.48 and ₹93.72 per litre, respectively. In Kolkata petrol rate is currently ₹106.03 per litre and diesel is at ₹92.76 a litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the levy of Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. Petrol and diesel prices are subject to change in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates.

Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in other cities of the country:

CITY PETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) NOIDA 96.79 89.96 GURUGRAM 97.18 90.05 MUMBAI 106.31 94.27 CHANDIGARH 96.20 84.26 CHENNAI 102.63 94.24

States like Punjab and Kerala have implemented a cess on fuel after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed the excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and diesel by ₹6 per litre in May last year.

Oil prices rose for a second day on Wednesday as reports of expanding manufacturing activity in China, the world's biggest crude importer, boosted the outlook for global fuel demand.

Meanwhile petroleum and oil marketing companies raised the price of commercial liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by ₹350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by ₹50 per unit with immediate effect from Wednesday in Delhi.

