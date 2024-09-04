PNB revises five savings bank account service charges, minimum balance, locker fees, DD, cheque

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has made changes to some credit-related service costs when it comes to savings accounts, including a minimum average balance, demand draft issue, duplicating DDs, cheques (including ECS), return costs, and locker rent charges. These new PNB charges are applicable from October 1, 2024. (Reuters)

What are the details of the revised charges?

1. Charges for not maintaining minimum average balance

PNB is switching the maintenance of average balance from quarterly to a monthly basis.

The quarterly average balance required is as follows:

Rural: ₹500

Semi Urban: ₹1000

Urban & Metro: ₹2000

The minimum monthly average balance required is as follows:

Rural: ₹500

Semi Urban: ₹1000

Urban & Metro: ₹2000

QAB Shortfall Rural Semi-Urban Urban/Metro Up to 50% ₹ 50 ₹ 100 ₹ 150 Above 50% ₹ 100 ₹ 150 ₹ 250

Area Minimum applicable Charges Maximum applicable Charges Shortfall percentage Rural ₹ 1 ₹ 30 6% Semi Urban ₹ 1 ₹ 60 6% Urban ₹ 1 ₹ 100 5%

2. Demand Draft Issue

Existing charges

Up to ₹ 10000 ₹ 50 Above ₹ 10,000 to ₹ 1,00,000 ₹ 4 per thousand or part thereof, Minimum ₹ 50 Above ₹ 1,00,000 ₹ 5 per thousand or part thereof, Minimum ₹ 600, Maximum ₹ 15,000 Against tender of Cash (Below ₹ 50,000) @50% of over and above normal charges (as mentioned above)

Revised charges

0.40% of the DD amount, Minimum ₹50, Maximum ₹15,000.

Against tender of cash (Below ₹50,000) @50% of over and above normal charges (as mentioned above).

3. Issuance of Duplicate DD

Existing charges

Issuance of Duplicate DD ₹ 150 per instrument Revalidation of DD Cancellation of DD Against tender of Cash (Below ₹ 50,000) for any mode of Remittance ₹ 250 per instrument

Revised charges

Issuance of Duplicate DD ₹ 200 per instrument Revalidation of DD ₹ 200 per instrument Cancellation of DD ₹ 200 per instrument Against tender of Cash (Below ₹ 50000/-) for any mode of Remittance ₹ 250 per instrument

4. Cheque Returning Charges

Revised

Inward Returning Charges (Savings account): ₹300 per instrument due to insufficient balance

Current Account/ CC/ OD:

₹ 300 per instrument for first 3 cheque returns due to insufficient balance in a financial year

300 per instrument for first 3 cheque returns due to insufficient balance in a financial year ₹ 1000 per instrument for 4th cheque return due to insufficient balance onwards in a financial year

1000 per instrument for 4th cheque return due to insufficient balance onwards in a financial year For reasons other than insufficient, balance is ₹ 100 per instrument

100 per instrument No charge in case of technical fault/failure, applicable for all accounts

Interest at applicable rate for number of days Bank remained out of funds (i.e. actual interest @ clean OD is to be charged extra)

Outward Returning Charges (Including ECS)/ Bill Returning Charges through clearing house

Amount of cheque Charges

Upto ₹1 lakh: ₹150 per instrument

₹1 Lakh to 10 Lakh: ₹250 per instrument

₹10 lac: ₹500 per instrument Outstation Returning Charges (Inward/Outward) Amount of cheque Charges

Up to ₹1 lakh: ₹150 per instrument+out of pocket expenses.

₹1 lakh to ₹10 Lakh: ₹250 per instrument +out of pocket expenses

₹10 lakh: ₹500 per instrument +out of pocket expenses.

Revised

Outward Returning Charges: ₹200 per instrument irrespective of amount Outstation Returning Charges (Inward/Outward).

Amount of cheque Charges: ₹200 per instrument irrespective of amount + out of pocket expenses.

5. Locker rent charges

Existing locker rent charges

Locker Types Rural/Semi Urban Urban/ Metro Small ₹ 1250 ₹ 2000 Medium ₹ 2500 ₹ 3500 Large ₹ 3000 ₹ 5500 Very Large ₹ 6000 ₹ 8000 Extra Large ₹ 10,000 ₹ 10,000

Revised locker rent charges