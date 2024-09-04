 PNB revises five savings bank account service charges, minimum balance, locker fees, DD, cheque - Hindustan Times
PNB revises five savings bank account service charges, minimum balance, locker fees, DD, cheque

ByHT News Desk
Sep 04, 2024 03:48 PM IST

The revision of charges by PNB includes a minimum average balance, issuing demand drafts, duplicate DDs, cheque return costs, and locker rent charges

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has made changes to some credit-related service costs when it comes to savings accounts, including a minimum average balance, demand draft issue, duplicating DDs, cheques (including ECS), return costs, and locker rent charges.

These new PNB charges are applicable from October 1, 2024.
These new PNB charges are applicable from October 1, 2024. (Reuters)

These new charges are applicable from October 1, 2024.

What are the details of the revised charges?

1. Charges for not maintaining minimum average balance

PNB is switching the maintenance of average balance from quarterly to a monthly basis.

The quarterly average balance required is as follows:

Rural: 500

Semi Urban: 1000

Urban & Metro: 2000

The minimum monthly average balance required is as follows:

Rural: 500

Semi Urban: 1000

Urban & Metro: 2000

QAB ShortfallRuralSemi-UrbanUrban/Metro
Up to 50% 50 100 150
Above 50% 100 150 250
AreaMinimum applicable ChargesMaximum applicable ChargesShortfall percentage
Rural 1 306%
Semi Urban 1 606%
Urban 1 1005%

2. Demand Draft Issue

Existing charges

Up to 10000 50
Above 10,000 to 1,00,000 4 per thousand or part thereof, Minimum 50
Above 1,00,000 5 per thousand or part thereof, Minimum 600, Maximum 15,000
Against tender of Cash (Below 50,000)@50% of over and above normal charges (as mentioned above)

Revised charges

0.40% of the DD amount, Minimum 50, Maximum 15,000.

Against tender of cash (Below 50,000) @50% of over and above normal charges (as mentioned above).

3. Issuance of Duplicate DD

Existing charges

Issuance of Duplicate DD 150 per instrument
Revalidation of DD 
Cancellation of DD 
Against tender of Cash (Below 50,000) for any mode of Remittance 250 per instrument

Revised charges

Issuance of Duplicate DD 200 per instrument
Revalidation of DD 200 per instrument
Cancellation of DD 200 per instrument
Against tender of Cash (Below 50000/-) for any mode of Remittance 250 per instrument

4. Cheque Returning Charges

Revised

Inward Returning Charges (Savings account): 300 per instrument due to insufficient balance

Current Account/ CC/ OD:

  • 300 per instrument for first 3 cheque returns due to insufficient balance in a financial year
  • 1000 per instrument for 4th cheque return due to insufficient balance onwards in a financial year
  • For reasons other than insufficient, balance is 100 per instrument
  • No charge in case of technical fault/failure, applicable for all accounts
  • Interest at applicable rate for number of days Bank remained out of funds (i.e. actual interest @ clean OD is to be charged extra)

Outward Returning Charges (Including ECS)/ Bill Returning Charges through clearing house

Amount of cheque Charges

Upto 1 lakh: 150 per instrument

1 Lakh to 10 Lakh: 250 per instrument

10 lac: 500 per instrument Outstation Returning Charges (Inward/Outward) Amount of cheque Charges

Up to 1 lakh: 150 per instrument+out of pocket expenses.

1 lakh to 10 Lakh: 250 per instrument +out of pocket expenses

10 lakh: 500 per instrument +out of pocket expenses.

Revised

Outward Returning Charges: 200 per instrument irrespective of amount Outstation Returning Charges (Inward/Outward).

Amount of cheque Charges: 200 per instrument irrespective of amount + out of pocket expenses.

5. Locker rent charges

Existing locker rent charges

Locker TypesRural/Semi UrbanUrban/ Metro
Small 1250 2000
Medium 2500 3500
Large 3000 5500
Very Large 6000 8000
Extra Large 10,000 10,000

Revised locker rent charges

Locker TypeRuralSemi UrbanUrban/Metro
Small 1000 1250 2000
Medium 2200 2500 3500
Large 2500 3000 5500
Very Large 6000 6000 8000
Extra Large 10000 10000 10000
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 04, 2024
