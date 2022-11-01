Home / Business / Price of commercial LPG gas cylinders slashed by 115. Check latest updates

Price of commercial LPG gas cylinders slashed by 115. Check latest updates

Updated on Nov 01, 2022 09:08 AM IST

With Tuesday’s revision, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will be available for ₹1,744 compared to the previous rate of ₹1,859.

Price of commercial LPG gas cylinders have been reduced by 115 per unit with immediate effect.(Representative image)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

The price of commercial LPG gas cylinders has been reduced by 115 per unit with immediate effect. This is the seventh such price reduction since June, according to a report by Livemint on Tuesday. With Tuesday’s revision, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will be available for 1,744 compared to the previous rate of 1,859, the Livemint report said.

In Mumbai, people will be able to buy the cylinder for 1,696 instead of 1,811.50. In Chennai, the 19 kg cylinder is now priced at 1,893 instead of 2,009.50.

And in Kolkata, people will be able to buy the cylinder for 1,846 instead of 1959, the report added.

Meanwhile, the price of domestic LPG gas cylinders weighing 14.2 kg remains unchanged since July. The prices of such cylinders were hiked by 50 per unit from July. In the national Delhi, a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder costs 1,053. In Mumbai and Chennai, the cylinder is priced at 1,052 and respectively 1,068.

In Kolkata, the cylinder is priced at 1,079.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

