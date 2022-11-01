Price of commercial LPG gas cylinders slashed by 115. Check latest updates

The price of commercial LPG gas cylinders has been reduced by ₹115 per unit with immediate effect. This is the seventh such price reduction since June, according to a report by Livemint on Tuesday. With Tuesday’s revision, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will be available for ₹1,744 compared to the previous rate of ₹1,859, the Livemint report said.

In Mumbai, people will be able to buy the cylinder for ₹1,696 instead of ₹1,811.50. In Chennai, the 19 kg cylinder is now priced at ₹1,893 instead of ₹2,009.50.

And in Kolkata, people will be able to buy the cylinder for ₹1,846 instead of ₹1959, the report added.

Meanwhile, the price of domestic LPG gas cylinders weighing 14.2 kg remains unchanged since July. The prices of such cylinders were hiked by ₹50 per unit from July. In the national Delhi, a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder costs ₹1,053. In Mumbai and Chennai, the cylinder is priced at ₹1,052 and ₹respectively 1,068.

In Kolkata, the cylinder is priced at ₹1,079.

