 RBI monetary policy decision: Repo rate, SDF rate, stance and key terms explained - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

RBI monetary policy decision: Repo rate, SDF rate, stance and key terms explained

ByHT News Desk
Apr 04, 2024 10:05 PM IST

RBI MPC: Repo rate is the rate at which the RBI provides liquidity to banks against the collateral of government and other approved securities.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will come out with its decision on April 5. The announcement will address key interest rates. Here are all the key terms you need to know before the decision:

RBI MPC: A police officer walks past the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo inside its headquarters in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)
RBI MPC: A police officer walks past the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo inside its headquarters in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)

What is repo rate?

Repo rate is the rate at which the RBI provides liquidity to banks against the collateral of government and other approved securities. 

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: RBI monetary policy outcome: Time and other details you need to know

At present, the repo rate is at 6.50 per cent. In the last monetary policy meet in February, the central bank kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent for the sixth consecutive time. The repo rate has been unchanged since April 2023 monetary policy. 

What is Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate?

Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate is a rate at which the RBI accepts uncollateralised deposits on an overnight basis, from banks. It is a tool that helps in liquidity management and is placed at 25 basis points below the policy repo rate. Currently, SDF rate is at 6.25 per cent.

Read more: RBI Monetary Policy announcement: From repo rate to inflation target, 5 things you should look out for

What is Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate?

Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate is the penal rate at which banks can borrow on an overnight basis from the central bank by dipping into their Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) portfolio. This is up to a predefined limit (2 per cent) and the MSF rate currently stands at 6.75 per cent.

What is monetary policy stance?

Read more: RBI Monetary Policy meet: 5 factors that may impact central bank's repo rate decision

There are various monetary policy stances. Accommodative means the central bank is prepared to expand the money supply to boost economic growth while neutral suggests that the central bank can either cut rate or increase rate. A hawkish stance shows that the central bank’s top priority is to keep the inflation low. 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / RBI monetary policy decision: Repo rate, SDF rate, stance and key terms explained
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On