RBI monetary policy outcome tomorrow: Time and other details you need to know

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will release its much-awaited policy statement on tomorrow (April 5). This will be the first announcement for the current financial year. The six-member panel, which is chaired by RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, is scheduled to announce the statement at 10am on April 5. The committee is responsible for determining nation's monetary policy and borrowing rates. This will also be the committee's first bi-monthly review as per which key decisions regarding interest rates will be made. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das is seen. The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting kicked off a three-day deliberation on April 3.(PTI)

When did RBI's Monetary Policy Committee meet started?

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting kicked off a three-day deliberation on April 3.

What happens after the committee meets?

After the meeting, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the statement and hold a press conference at noon on April 5 to talk about the policy details.

What you need to watch out for?

RBI's Monetary Policy Committee's decision on repo rate will be looked out for. The repo rate is the benchmark interest rate at which RBI lends to other banks and is crucial in shaping borrowing costs. The rate decision is significant for businesses, consumers and the overall economy.

What was decided in the last RBI MPC?

The previous meeting of the RBI MPC was held in February where the committee decided to maintain the repo rate at 6.5%. This marked the sixth consecutive time the rate remained unchanged amid persistent inflationary pressures as the committee aimed to maintain price stability.

When are other RBI MPCs scheduled in this financial year?

RBI MPCs are schedule for June 5-7, August 6-8, October 7-9, December 4-6 and February 5-7, 2025.