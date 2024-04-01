 RBI says 97.69% of ₹2000 currency notes returned to system - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

RBI says 97.69% of 2000 currency notes returned to system

ByHT News Desk
Apr 01, 2024 09:03 PM IST

On May 19, 2023, the RBI announced the withdrawal of ₹2,000 denomination bank notes from circulation.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said that nearly 97.69% of the 2000 banknotes have returned to the banking system.

A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu.(REUTERS)
A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu.(REUTERS)

On May 19, 2023, the RBI announced the withdrawal of 2,000 denomination bank notes from circulation. The 2,000 banknotes continue to be legal tender.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The total value of 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of 2,000 banknotes was announced, has declined to 8202 crore at the close of business on March 29, 2024,” the central bank said in a statement.

Also Read | Touts make a fast buck off citizens out to deposit 2K currency notes at RBI

"Thus, 97.69 per cent of the 2,000 banknotes in circulation as of May 19, 2023, has since been returned," it added.

People can deposit and/or exchange 2,000 bank notes at 19 RBI offices across the country. People can also send 2,000 bank notes through India Post from any post office to any of the RBI Issue Offices for credit to their bank accounts in India.

The 19 RBI offices depositing/exchanging the bank notes are in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram.

Also Read | 2,000 notes won't be exchanged or deposited on April 1: What RBI said

Public and private entities holding such notes were initially asked to either exchange or deposit them in bank accounts by September 30, 2023. The deadline was later extended to October 7, 2023.

Deposit and exchange services at bank branches were discontinued on October 7, 2023. From October 8, 2023, individuals were provided with the choice of either exchanging the currency or having the equivalent sum credited to their bank accounts at the 19 offices of the RBI.

When were 2,000 banknotes introduced?

The RBI introduced 2,000 banknotes in November 2016 after the withdrawal of the legal tender status of all 500 and 1,000 banknotes in circulation.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / RBI says 97.69% of 2000 currency notes returned to system
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On