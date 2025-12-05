RBI repo rate cut puts the common man at the crossroads — loan relief but savings squeeze

In a move poised to stimulate growth in the Indian economy, the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committe has reduced the benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%. While a shot in the arm for borrowers, the RBI repo rate cut presents a mixed bag for the common man, offering immediate relief on home loan EMIs but dimming the prospects of high returns on traditional savings instruments such as fixed deposits. Despite the RBI's clear direction, banks and lending institutions often delay or partially pass on the benefits of rate cuts to home loan borrowers. (Representational photo) (Pixabay)

The repo rate—the rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks—acts as a crucial lever in the Indian economy. A cut in this rate makes borrowing cheaper for banks, and the central bank's intention is for this reduced cost to be passed on to the end consumer in the form of lower lending rates.

RBI rate cut impact on home loan EMIs For a significant section of the population, the RBI rate cut signals a much-anticipated financial breather. The immediate and most positive impact will be felt by individuals with home loans, auto loans, and other retail loans linked to the repo rate.

1. Home Loan Interest Rates: Since October 2019, most new floating-rate home loans have been linked directly to the repo rate. For these borrowers, the 25 bps cut is expected to translate into a reduction in their home loan interest rates, leading to a corresponding drop in their monthly EMIs.

For a loan of, say, ₹ 50 lakh over a 20-year tenure, even a small reduction in the interest rate can result in substantial savings over the full term. The swift transmission of this benefit means existing and new borrowers can look forward to lower borrowing costs. That improves household finances and encouraging new consumption. 2. Boost to Credit Demand: Cheaper home and auto loans are likely to fuel fresh demand in these capital-intensive sectors. This, in turn, is expected to provide a substantial boost to the manufacturing and services sectors, potentially leading to job creation and a broader economic revival.

TL;DR: For loans linked to the repo rate, the transmission of the RBI repo rate cut is expected to be fast and direct.

Existing borrowers: Your interest rate is based on the repo rate plus the bank's fixed spread. The 25 bps cut will lower your interest rate by a similar margin, leading to a direct decrease in your EMI or a reduction in your home loan tenure.

New borrowers: You will benefit from a lower starting rate, enhancing housing affordability and market sentiment. RBI rate cut impact on fixed deposit (FD) interest rates While borrowers celebrate, the news is not as cheerful for conservative savers, who rely heavily on interest income from instruments such as fixed deposits (FDs).

1. Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: Historically, interest rates on bank FDs move in tandem with the repo rate. When RBI cuts the repo rate, banks find their cost of funds reduced and are thus likely to lower the interest rates they offer on FDs to protect their net interest margins.

2. Impact on Existing FDs: It is crucial to note that the RBI rate cut will not affect the interest rate on existing FDs that have already been booked.

However, for those looking to renew their FDs or make new investments, the returns will be lower, straining the income of retirees and those planning for future financial goals through traditional savings. The window for locking in higher rates is rapidly closing.

TL;DR: The relationship between the repo rate and FD rates is inverse to that of loans. Since banks' cost of funds has decreased, they will likely reduce the rates offered on new fixed deposits to maintain their profit margins.

While the repo rate was cut by 25 bps, banks might reduce FD interest rates by a smaller (10-15 bps) or similar margin, as they must balance the need for funds with the central bank’s policy.

The window to lock in the current, pre-cut rates is critical, especially for longer tenures, before banks announce their revised deposit rates. RBI rate cut impact of small savings schemes The impact of the RBI repo rate cut on small savings schemes offered by the government, such as Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC), Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)) is not direct or immediate.

1. Government-Driven: Interest rates of small savings schemes are set by the Union Ministry of Finance and are typically reviewed and announced quarterly. They are generally linked to yields of government securities of corresponding maturities, with a slight margin above them.

2. Policy Buffer: Despite multiple repo rate cuts in the past, the government has often chosen to keep the interest rates on many small savings schemes steady to protect the earnings of middle-class households.

TL;DR: While interest rates on small savings schemes are not linked to the RBI repo rate, savers should remain alert for the next quarterly review.

What you should do now? If you have a floating-rate home loan, contact your bank to understand the timeline for your EMI reduction. If you are a saver, consider long-term options like equity-linked savings or locking in existing FD rates before banks make further downward revisions.

RBI rate cut impact on the Indian economy The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee has leverages the so-called Goldilocks Zone—high growth, low inflation—to deliver a repo rate cut to boost credit flow into the Indian economy. The expectation is one of optimism, that the common man will now be confident of household finance to splurge on that new car and even a new home.

While the dual impact—cheaper loans for aspiration, lower returns for savings—is now a reality, it underscores the need for individuals to revisit financial strategy, balancing high-return investments with the immediate benefit of reduced loan burdens.