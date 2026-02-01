Budget 2026 reactions LIVE updates: Job creation, MSMEs in focus

The finance minister will present the Budget at around 11 am in Parliament today, even though it is a Sunday, making this year’s Budget speech a rare occurrence.

With the markets dipping and Gold and Silver prices plummeting ahead of the Budget presentation, it remains to be seen how the government has planned its expenditure, taxes, and growth for the upcoming year.

These are the key expectations from Budget 2026

-As the new and simplified Income Tax Act, 2025 will come into effect from 1 April 2026, the industry expects the budget to outline transition provisions, rules and FAQ for better understanding.

-A hike in standard deduction to encourage individuals to shift to the new income tax regime from the old regime is expected.

-Rationalisation of TDS categories into fewer rates, slabs.

-Overhaul of customs duty into fewer tax slabs and amnesty scheme to unlock ₹1.53 lakh crore stuck in disputes, and procedural simplification to boost ease of doing business.

-A focus on reducing India's Debt-to-GDP ratio from FY27.

- A higher budget for defence amid rising geopolitical tensions.

-An outlay for ‘Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar & Ajeevika Mission (Gramin)’ (VB-G RAM G) scheme under which cost will be shared between the Centre and States in 60:40 ratio.

Provision for 8th Pay Commission, which came into effect on 1 January 2026.

-Tax devolution to states, in line with the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission.

-Incentives for MSMEs and tariff-sensitive sectors, like gems and jewellery, apparel and leather.

-Funding for exploration and processing of critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt and rare earth magnets.