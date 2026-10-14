Reliance's next chapter: Jio gears up for record IPO under Akash Ambani

Reliance Jio was the first telecom operator to cover all 33 district headquarters in Gujarat with 5G in late 2022, bringing high-speed connectivity while opening new opportunities.

The Jio IPO is set to be the largest in the country. (Bloomberg)

It was the same year when Akash Ambani became the chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL). He has been holding the charge since June 2022, overseeing a journey in a rapidly changing world where Jio too has adapted and grown.

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Today, Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL), the digital holding company of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) that is home to India's largest mobile network, is preparing to launch its initial public offering (IPO)—nearly half a century after Dhirubhai Ambani brought Reliance to the stock market in 1977.

The Jio IPO, which is set to be the largest in the country, will be launched on October 21, a company filing showed, according to Reuters.

Akash Ambani was appointed the managing director of JPL (RJIL is its subsidiary) in April 2026 ahead of the much-anticipated move.

The company is seeking a valuation of 10.3 trillion rupees ($108.25 billion) in what would be the country's biggest listing, Reuters had previously reported.

For Akash Ambani, Jio is a venture with a distinct identity in technology and digital services. In its first decade, it has become one of the world's largest mobile connectivity businesses, serving more than 52 crore customers in India, according to a statement by Jio. Its ambitions now span digital platforms, artificial intelligence, cloud services, enterprise solutions and home-grown technology.

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{{^usCountry}} The next goal is not merely to connect India to technology built elsewhere, but to build technology in India that can serve the world, the Jio statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The next goal is not merely to connect India to technology built elsewhere, but to build technology in India that can serve the world, the Jio statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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Reliance Jio is working towards a homegrown satellite technology stack and has already filed patents in the pre-6G space, Akash Ambani has said.

“What we're promising is that every Indian home will have a broadband connection that they can connect to," he told Business Today TV on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress in New Delhi earlier in October.

While Jio aims high, JPL has its registered office in Ahmedabad. For a state that watched Reliance Industries grow from a textile mill in Naroda to a global group after a Gujarati entrepreneur scripted a remarkable business story, the symbolism is important.

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Seen across three generations of the Ambani family, there's a pattern—of ambitions. For Dhirubhai Ambani, the answer was an industrial enterprise built on courage and public participation; it was a challenge to the idea that only established families could build great businesses.

For Mukesh Ambani, it was growth on a scale India had never attempted. For Akash Ambani, the answer is Jio, which seeks to challenge the notion that India must remain a consumer of other people's technology.

"India grows strongest when ordinary people are invited to be part of its progress. For Gujarat, which has walked alongside this family at every step, the next chapter is not one to watch from the sidelines. It is one to be part of," the Jio statement said.