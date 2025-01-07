Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch: Date, features, details of Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Samsung has confirmed that it will host its latest Galaxy Unpacked launch event later this month, where it will unveil the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra, according to a Forbes report. From specs, and features to upgrades, know what Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has to offer.(OnLeaks)

The company has confirmed that the event will take place on January 22, 2025, in San Jose, California, having sent out invites at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025.

Artificial intelligence (AI) features will play a large role in the new models, with Samsung calling it a "more natural and intuitive Galaxy AI” that will "change the way Galaxy users interact with the world."

The new phones are also expected to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processors and come with an upgraded camera setup and improved charging speeds, along with Apple-like MagSafe charging, with leaks hinting at Qi2 wireless charging support, according to a Mint report.

Design-wise, they may get rounded edges, moving away from the characteristic sharp-edged designs, along with much slimmer bezels.

The Galaxy Unpacked event will also be streamed live through the Samsung Newsroom, the main Samsung website, and Samsung’s official YouTube channel.

It will start at 1 pm EST in the US, which translates to 11:30 pm IST in India.

Pre-orders for the new phones will open two days after the event, or on Friday, January 24, and will remain open till Tuesday, February 4. This is despite pre-orders usually opening up immediately after the event in the past.

Samsung has also started pre-reservations for the Galaxy S25 series in India through the Samsung India Store, with the company claiming that customers can benefit up to ₹5,000 by pre-reserving the phones for ₹1,999.

Customers may also get discounts on accessories like the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds, a bump up to the next storage level and web-exclusive colors only available through Samsung’s website, according to the report.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, along with the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+, will go on sale on Friday, February 7, 2025.