Indian stock markets fell sharply on Monday after opening in the green, as broad-based profit booking brought an end to a four-week winning streak. Heavy selling in banking, financial and metal stocks dragged the benchmark indices lower, while global concerns over artificial intelligence-linked investments and US interest rates weighed on sentiment.

Both Sensex, Nifty had risen around 0.8% each at the opening bell before reversing their gains. (REUTERS/Represetational) more less

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The BSE Sensex was trading at 82,880.89, down 1,038.82 points or 1.24%, while the Nifty 50 fell 312.85 points or 1.21% to 25,487.75, as of 12.45 pm IST.

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Both indices had risen around 0.8% each at the opening bell before reversing their gains. The Sensex dropped more than 1,600 points from its day's high, while the Nifty slipped below the 25,600 mark.

The decline followed a strong rally in recent weeks, with renewed foreign investor inflows, easing oil prices and steady economic growth supporting Indian equities. However, investors appeared to use the recent gains as an opportunity to book profits.

Why are markets falling today?

Profit booking: The primary trigger for Monday's decline was profit booking after a sustained rally. The Sensex and Nifty have gained 12.2% and 11.4%, respectively, in November, with both benchmarks spending much of the month in overbought territory.

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{{^usCountry}} "While this indicates strengthening bullish momentum, the relative strength index in a higher momentum zone could trigger intermittent profit booking or consolidation in the benchmarks," said Hitesh Tailor, research analyst at Choice Broking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "While this indicates strengthening bullish momentum, the relative strength index in a higher momentum zone could trigger intermittent profit booking or consolidation in the benchmarks," said Hitesh Tailor, research analyst at Choice Broking. {{/usCountry}}

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The Nifty had also struggled to decisively cross the psychologically important 26,000 mark, prompting traders to lock in gains near elevated levels.

Banking and financial stocks drag benchmarks: Banking stocks were among the biggest contributors to Monday's decline. The banking and private banking indices fell 1.9% each after rallying 19.1% and 18.8%, respectively, over the past four weeks.

The financial services sector declined 1.3%, while state-owned lenders dropped 2.4%, following gains of 18.3% and 22.4% over the previous four weeks.

Since banking and financial stocks have a significant weight in the benchmark indices, the sharp decline in these sectors added to the pressure on the Sensex and Nifty.

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Metal stocks slide on global concerns: Metal stocks also came under heavy selling pressure, with the sector falling 2.4% on Monday.

The decline tracked weaker global metal prices and a stronger US dollar. Concerns over the outlook for artificial intelligence investments and the possibility of higher US interest rates further weighed on sentiment.

Among individual stocks, Tata Steel fell 5.5%, while APL Apollo Tubes plunged 14.9%.

Tata Steel announced that it would acquire an initial 26.38% stake in APL Apollo for about $1.67 billion to expand its downstream steel business. The announcement came a day after Tata Steel agreed to sell its tubes and colour-coated steel business to APL Apollo.

Global markets remain under pressure: Asian markets were also weak on Monday as investors reassessed the massive, largely debt-funded investments in data centres needed to power AI models.

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MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1%, extending the global sell-off in AI-linked stocks.

Fresh concerns over a possible US Federal Reserve rate hike also dampened sentiment. Higher US interest rates can make American assets more attractive, potentially reducing foreign investment flows into emerging markets such as India.

What happens next?

Despite Monday's decline, Indian markets have remained resilient in November, supported by strong foreign investor inflows.

Foreign investors have bought a record $13 billion worth of Indian stocks so far this month, reducing year-to-date net outflows to $18.4 billion. Indian equities have also attracted investors looking to diversify away from the crowded global AI trade, given the relatively limited exposure of listed Indian companies to the sector.

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A revival in corporate earnings growth and steady economic momentum have provided further support to the rally.

However, with benchmarks having risen sharply in recent weeks, investors are likely to remain cautious and watch global interest-rate signals, foreign fund flows and the ability of the Nifty to regain momentum above the 26,000 level.