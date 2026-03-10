Sensex surges up to 960 points, Nifty 50 gains 1.14% after Trump remark on Iran war

India's stock market bounced back on Tuesday, tracking a sharp pullback in global crude prices after US President Donald Trump signalled a potential end to the Iran war, offering a reprieve to a market battered by geopolitical volatility. Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are coming off their worst weekly performance in over a year, shedding approximately 2.9% last week. (HT)

The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex surged as much as 960.09 points, or 1.23%, to 78,526.25 points, even as the wider Nifty 50 gained 1.14% to an intraday high of 24,303.80 points. The anticipated bounce follows a brutal trading session where domestic indices hit near one-year lows and volatility spiked to levels not seen in 21 months.

Energy Relief The primary catalyst for the morning’s optimistic setup is the sudden cooling of the oil market. Brent crude futures tumbled 6.6% to $92.45 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell to $88.65.

This marks a dramatic reversal from Monday’s surge, where prices breached $100 a barrel amid fears that a widening US-Israeli conflict with Iran would choke global supply. For India, which imports more than 80% of its oil, the price drop mitigates immediate concerns regarding imported inflation and a widening current account deficit.

Volatility: The India VIX (Volatility Index) hit a 21-month high on Monday during the sharpest single-day selloff in a month.

The India VIX (Volatility Index) hit a 21-month high on Monday during the sharpest single-day selloff in a month. Institutional flow: Foreign Institutional Investors were net sellers on Monday, offloading ₹ 6,353 crore, while domestic institutional investors continued to support with purchases of ₹ 7,625 crore. Stocks to Watch Cipla Ltd.: Its US unit is recalling Lanreotide (tumor drug) injections, warning of a temporary supply shortage.

Dixon Technologies: Received government approval (MeitY) for an investment by HKC Overseas into its display technology subsidiary.

Acme Solar: Commissioned 4 MW of its 100 MW wind project in Gujarat; received official certification.