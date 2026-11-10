Sensex, Nifty closed today for local holiday

India's equity, currency and debt markets are closed on Tuesday, November 10, for a local holiday. Trading will resume on Wednesday, November 11.
The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 0.13% at 81,106.65, while the broader NSE Nifty 50 index advanced 0.23% to 25,044.65 on Monday, consolidating after last week's rally that was fuelled by falling crude prices and optimism over foreign inflows.
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The Indian rupee dropped 0.02% versus the U.S. dollar to 93.9275, snapping a six-session winning run, amid thin trading volumes, as dollar bids from state-run lenders outweighed the recent positive momentum.
The benchmark 6.94% 2036 bond yield settled at 7.1529%, nearly 4 basis points below Friday's close.
Track live Stock Market Today updates and check your NSE IPO Allotment Status Today. Stay informed with the latest business news like N Chandrasekaran, petrol and diesel prices, gold and silver rates, income tax updates, and major economic developments across India and globally.
Track live Stock Market Today updates and check your NSE IPO Allotment Status Today. Stay informed with the latest business news like N Chandrasekaran, petrol and diesel prices, gold and silver rates, income tax updates, and major economic developments across India and globally.
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