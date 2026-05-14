Sensex, Nifty open in green for 2nd straight day, extend recovery after PM's austerity call hit

Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday, extending a mild rebound from the previous session amid cautious optimism in global markets despite persistent concerns over rising crude oil prices, foreign capital outflows and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The BSE Sensex opened at 74,989.84, gaining 380.86 points or 0.51 per cent in early trade. (PTI)

The BSE Sensex opened at 74,989.84, gaining 380.86 points or 0.51 per cent in early trade. The NSE Nifty 50 was also expected to open firmly higher, supported by positive cues from GIFT Nifty futures.

Indian equities had snapped a four-session losing streak in the previous session, with both the Sensex and Nifty ending about 0.1 per cent higher. However, the recovery followed a sharp correction of nearly 4 per cent over the past four sessions, triggered by elevated oil prices and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for austerity measures.

Market analysts said Thursday’s gains reflected bargain buying after steep losses rather than a clear shift in investor sentiment.

“While there is some renewed buying interest after the sharp decline, the technical setup remains unchanged, with the currency continuing to remain under pressure from foreign capital outflows,” Nandish Shah, deputy vice president at HDFC Securities, said.

Investor sentiment remained fragile as the Indian rupee hit a record low on Wednesday, reflecting sustained pressure from foreign institutional selling. Foreign portfolio investors have sold Indian equities worth $23.22 billion so far in 2026, surpassing the record outflows seen last year.

Global factors also remained in focus, with Brent crude prices hovering near $106 per barrel amid limited progress in US-Iran negotiations. Higher crude prices are a concern for India, which imports the bulk of its oil requirements.