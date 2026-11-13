Sensex, Nifty open negative after gains as markets recover from 2-year slump

Sensex and Nifty opened flat on Friday following recent gains, as stable foreign institutional inflows gave support while rising Brent crude prices and elevated domestic inflation weighed on investor sentiment.

File photo: A bronze replica of a bull is seen at the gates of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (REUTERS)

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GIFT Nifty futures were at 25,267.5, as of 7:13 am, indicating a muted opening for Nifty 50, which ended at 25,299.35 on Thursday, according to figures in a Reuters report.

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On Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 31.61 points, or 0.04 per cent, to settle at 81,911.01. During the day, it hit a high of 82,325.61 and a low of 81,576.15.

The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 44.30 points, or 0.18 per cent, to end at 25,299.35.

The Nifty 50 and Sensex have gained 1.1% so far this week, setting the stage for a third consecutive weekly rise, according to a Reuters report, signalling a turnaround for India's equity market after nearly two years of underperformance against emerging-market peers.