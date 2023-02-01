Sitharaman outlines 7 priorities of Budget 2023, calls them 'Saptrishi'

As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman started her Budget 2023 speech on Wednesday in Parliament, she outlined the seven priorities of Budget 2023 and called them the 'Saptrishi'. Nirmala Sitharaman said Budget 2023 is aimed at the economic empowerment of women and job generation for the youth. Under PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman, traditional artisans, for the first time, will get a package of assistance which will focus on bettering the quality, scale and reach of their products. The package will include financial support, skill training, digital, green techniques, brand promotion, digital payment, social security etc., the finance minister said.

Budget 2023: Follow LIVE coverage

Budget 2023: The 7 priorities are

1. Inclusive development

2. Reaching the last mile

3. Infrastructure and investment

4. Unleashing the potential

5. Green growth

6. Youth power

7. Financial sector

As Nirmala Sitharaman went on to explain each of the priorities, she said the government has always worked towards inclusive growth ensuring the development of the northeast and Jammu and Kashmir. Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 66% increase in the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana to over 79,000 crore. Capital investment outlay increased by 33% to 10 lakh crore, Nirmala announced.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON