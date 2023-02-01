Budget 2023 Live Updates: Expectations from Sitharaman high in pre-poll year

Today all eyes will be on Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman who will present the last full-fledged budget of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. Sitharaman had earlier hinted that the upcoming Union Budget will follow in the spirit of earlier budgets. Experts believe that the Budget 2023-24 may not make any major change in the taxation system other than fine tuning the existing direct and indirect taxation regimes. The budget is also likely to be guided by 10 broad principles, including housing for all with essential utilities such as drinking water supply, elimination of absolute poverty, health care facilities in villages, and steps to boost manufacturing, according to people aware of the matter.

The 2022-23 Economic Survey that was tabled in Parliament on January 31 kept India’s GDP's growth at a baseline value of 11% in nominal terms and 6.5% in real terms for 2023-24. The survey underlined the fact that “agencies worldwide continue to project India has the fastest growing major economy” despite the three shocks of Covid-19, the Russia-Ukraine war, and synchronised policy rate hikes by central banks across the world.

