Indian stock markets opened lower on Friday, with both benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, declining around 0.5 per cent. The lower open comes amid weakness in global technology stocks and a sell-off across Asian markets.
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The NIFTY 50 index opened at 25,368, declining 146.30 points or 0.57 per cent, while the BSE Sensex opened at 82,558.25, falling 463.50 points or 0.56 per cent.
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In the broader market, the Nifty 100 declined 0.55 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap index lost 0.38 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 0.60 per cent.
As per a Reuters report, eleven of the 16 major sectors logged losses at the open. The broader small-caps and mid-caps slid 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively.
The bad open for Dalal Street also comes as Asian markets remain on track for their worst week since 2020.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares lost 2.5% on Friday as strong demand for Anthropic shares didn't carry through to gains in shares of AI supply chain companies.
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