Swiggy Instamart to deliver 1 gm gold to 1 kg silver on Dhanteras

Swiggy Instamart will deliver 1 gm gold to 1 kg silver at your doorstep within 10-15 minutes on Dhanteras day, adding yet another chapter to how quick commerce has evolved in the world's fourth largest economy. Swiggy Instamart's gold and silver delivery is limited to key metro cities only. (Representative Image/Bloomberg)

The quick-commerce unit of Swiggy Ltd. has collaborated with the likes of Kalyan Jewellers Ltd., Malabar Gold and ‘Mia by Tanishq’, among others, to fulfil online orders for gold coins, and silver coins and bars on the auspicious day, according to a company statement on Thursday (16 October 2025).

Customers can order gold in weights ranging from 1 gm to 10 gm, as well as up to 1 kg silver brick.

All gold coins bear 999 hallmark and involve no making charges, while silver coins are certified in purity.

The first 10,000 customers purchasing gold coins of 1 gm or above on Dhanteras will receive a ₹ 100 discount. The gold and silver delivery is limited to key metro cities only, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad and Mumbai. Orders can be placed between 7:00 am and 10:00 pm on Dhanteras day.

Not The First Time To be sure, this isn't the first time Swiggy Instamart is delivering bullion at the doorstep.

Demand for gold and silver on the quick-commerce platform has seen a steady uptake, with demand spiking around Akshay Tritiya and Dhanteras.

The 1 gm gold coin remains the most popular denomination.