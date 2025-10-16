Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Swiggy Instamart to deliver 1 gm gold to 1 kg silver on Dhanteras

    Swiggy Instamart has tied up with the likes of Kalyan Jewellers, Malabar Gold and Tanishq to fulfil gold and silver orders on Dhanteras day.

    Updated on: Oct 16, 2025 5:59 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Swiggy Instamart will deliver 1 gm gold to 1 kg silver at your doorstep within 10-15 minutes on Dhanteras day, adding yet another chapter to how quick commerce has evolved in the world's fourth largest economy.

    Swiggy Instamart's gold and silver delivery is limited to key metro cities only. (Representative Image/Bloomberg)
    Swiggy Instamart's gold and silver delivery is limited to key metro cities only. (Representative Image/Bloomberg)

    The quick-commerce unit of Swiggy Ltd. has collaborated with the likes of Kalyan Jewellers Ltd., Malabar Gold and ‘Mia by Tanishq’, among others, to fulfil online orders for gold coins, and silver coins and bars on the auspicious day, according to a company statement on Thursday (16 October 2025).

    • Customers can order gold in weights ranging from 1 gm to 10 gm, as well as up to 1 kg silver brick.
    • All gold coins bear 999 hallmark and involve no making charges, while silver coins are certified in purity.
    • The first 10,000 customers purchasing gold coins of 1 gm or above on Dhanteras will receive a 100 discount.

    The gold and silver delivery is limited to key metro cities only, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad and Mumbai. Orders can be placed between 7:00 am and 10:00 pm on Dhanteras day.

    Not The First Time

    To be sure, this isn't the first time Swiggy Instamart is delivering bullion at the doorstep.

    Demand for gold and silver on the quick-commerce platform has seen a steady uptake, with demand spiking around Akshay Tritiya and Dhanteras.

    The 1 gm gold coin remains the most popular denomination.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/Swiggy Instamart To Deliver 1 Gm Gold To 1 Kg Silver On Dhanteras
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes