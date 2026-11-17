The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, for the first time, put it in writing: Tata Sons must comply with the requirement of listing. In a letter sent after rejecting Tata Sons’ request on 11 September to be exempted from the classification of a core investment company and, consequently, avoid a public listing, the RBI directed the Tata Group holding firm to comply with regulations governing upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFC-UL), “including the requirement of listing”.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asked Tata Sons to raise any further questions clearly and provide details (REUTERS)

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“While specific guidance has not been sought on any particular regulation/ guideline/ direction, from the discussion in the Board regarding listing, it seems the guidance is perhaps with respect to the same,” RBI said in a letter dated November 16 to the Tata Sons CFO.

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“In this connection, you are advised to comply with all applicable regulations/ guidelines/ directions, issued by the RBI in respect of NBFCs in the Upper Layer, as stipulated in extant regulations/ guidelines/ directions hosted on the RBI’s website, including the requirement of listing by your company.”

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{{^usCountry}} RBI’s listing directive is expected to be on the agenda for the Tata Sons board meeting on 26 November, per an executive privy to the development. RBI hasn’t set a fresh deadline for Tata Sons to go public. The directive was in response to a letter dated 6 October in which Tata Sons sought guidance from RBI on complying with its rules, without specifying any particular regulation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RBI’s listing directive is expected to be on the agenda for the Tata Sons board meeting on 26 November, per an executive privy to the development. RBI hasn’t set a fresh deadline for Tata Sons to go public. The directive was in response to a letter dated 6 October in which Tata Sons sought guidance from RBI on complying with its rules, without specifying any particular regulation. {{/usCountry}}

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RBI’s decision to stand firm on the listing requirement comes as the country’s second-largest group by market capitalization faces a serious internal dispute. At the board meeting in September, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata was outvoted by five directors led by Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran. The board decided to comply with RBI’s listing directive and extend Chandrasekaran’s term. It also overruled Noel’s opposition to Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, granting him a third five-year term beginning February next year.

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RBI noted that Tata Sons had not specified the guidance it was seeking and said it had drawn its own conclusion from the discussion at the company’s board meeting. The regulator asked Tata Sons to raise any further questions clearly and provide details. It also sought confirmation that the company had received the letter.

An email sent to Tata Sons and Tata Trusts seeking comment went unanswered.