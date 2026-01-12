TCS Q3 results: Profit down 11.7% but revenue up 2%, dividend of ₹57 declared

Growth at Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. sustained in the October-December quarter but the bottomline faltered, even as India's largest IT services firm doubled down on its AI strategy.
Consolidated revenue of the Tata Group firm rose 2% over the previous three months to ₹67,087 crore in the three months ended 31 December, according to an exchange filing on Monday (12 January 2026).
TCS Q3 Results 2025-26 (Consolidated, QoQ)
- Revenue up 2% at ₹67,087 crore
- EBIT up 2% at ₹16,889 crore
- EBIT margin flat at 25.2%
- Net profit up 11.7% at ₹10,657 crore
One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
Separately, TCS declared a third interim dividend of ₹11 and special dividend of ₹46 per share of face value ₹1 each.
On Monday, TCS shares rose 0.86% to ₹3,235.70 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.36% higher at 83,878.17 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.