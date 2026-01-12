TCS Q3 results: Profit down 11.7% but revenue up 2%, dividend of ₹57 declared

Growth at Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. sustained in the October-December quarter but the bottomline faltered, even as India's largest IT services firm doubled down on its AI strategy. TCS CEO Krithi Krithivasan. (PTI)

Consolidated revenue of the Tata Group firm rose 2% over the previous three months to ₹67,087 crore in the three months ended 31 December, according to an exchange filing on Monday (12 January 2026).

TCS Q3 Results 2025-26 (Consolidated, QoQ) Revenue up 2% at ₹ 67,087 crore

67,087 crore EBIT up 2% at ₹ 16,889 crore

16,889 crore EBIT margin flat at 25.2%

Net profit up 11.7% at ₹ 10,657 crore One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Separately, TCS declared a third interim dividend of ₹11 and special dividend of ₹46 per share of face value ₹1 each.

On Monday, TCS shares rose 0.86% to ₹3,235.70 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.36% higher at 83,878.17 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.