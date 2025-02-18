Tesla starts hiring in India, signaling entry plans after Elon Musk-PM Modi meet

Billionaire Elon Musk's Electric Vehicle (EV) giant Tesla Inc. is hiring in India; a sure sign that it plans to enter the market, according to a Bloomberg report. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared a candid moment. (X/@narendramodi)

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Musk in the US as well, along with President Donald Trump last week.

As of now, Tesla has sought candidates for 13 roles, which includes customer-facing and back-end jobs, according to advertisements on LinkedIn.

These roles include that of ‘Tesla Advisor,’ ‘Inside Sales Advisor,’ ‘Customer Support Specialist,’ ‘Consumer Engagement Manager,’ ‘Order Operations Specialist,’ ‘Service Manager,’ ‘Business Operations Analyst,’ ‘Store Manager,’ ‘Parts Advisor,’ ‘Service Advisor,’ ‘Delivery Operations Specialist,’ and ‘Customer Support Supervisor.’

At least five of the positions, including that of service technician as well as various advisory roles were available in both Mumbai and Delhi, while the rest of the openings like that of customer engagement manager and delivery operations specialist, were for Mumbai.

The EV maker had generally stayed away from India so far due to concerns of high import duties, despite having engaged on-and-off for years.

However, India has now reduced basic customs duty on high-end cars priced above $40,000 from 110% to 70%.

India's EV market is still in its nascent stages compared to that of China for instance. Indians bought 100,000 electric cars last year while the Chinese bought 11 million, according to the report.

However, India can still be a potential avenue for Tesla to deal with its slowing sales, which dropped for the first time annually since more than a decade.

All of this showcases the blurring lines between Musk's business and political interests.

For instance, Italy had confirmed talks with Musk’s SpaceX for a deal to provide secure satellite-based telecommunications for the country's government. This came after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni meeting with then President-elect Trump in Florida.