Cognizant says Infosys got caught ‘red handed’ stealing trade secrets: Report

IT giants Cognizant and Infosys are now fighting a US lawsuit wherein the former has accused the latter of allegedly being "caught red-handed" stealing trade secrets of its healthcare software TriZetto, according to a Mint report. Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Cognizant logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024.(Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

“Infosys was caught red-handed misappropriating TriZetto trade secrets that Infosys originally had access to through non-disclosure and access agreements (NDAAs)," the report quoted the 22-page court response as saying.

Cognizant also added that Infosys refused to allow an audit of Infosys’s use of TriZetto information, which would prove its case, and asked TriZetto to “simply trust, based on nothing, that there had been no wrongdoing.”

This legal dispute goes back to August 2024 when Cognizant initially made the statement in a Dallas court. Infosys rejected the allegation in a January 9 filing this year, stating that Cognizant's healthcare solutions were public and asked the court to compel Cognizant to properly identify the trade secrets in question.

Infosys then countersued Cognizant, stating its CEO Ravi Kumar S had delayed the rollout of Infosys’s own healthcare software product back when he was a president at Infosys and negotiating for a job with Cognizant.

Ravi Kumar had left Infosys in October 2022 and joined Cognizant as CEO in January 2023.

Both the companies compete in the healthcare services space, with Infosys getting about 7.5% or $1.4 billion of its revenue from life sciences sector clients.

Meanwhile, Cognizant gets almost a third of its clients from healthcare worth about $5.9 billion, according to the report.